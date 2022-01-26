Precious Metals Investing News
Nevada Silver Corporation is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada NSC has received analytical ...

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada

NSC has received analytical results from the last diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of assay data for these holes include:

CC21-08

  • 1.35 meters from 20.12 meters @ 409g/t AgEq (395g/t Ag, 0.18g/t Au)

CC21-10

  • 26.32 meters from 62.00 meters @ 56g/t AgEq (38g/t Ag, 0.25g/t Au)
  • 44.04 meters from 94.64 meters @ 46g/t AgEq (25g/t Ag, 0.28g/t Au)

CC21-11

  • 14.23 meters from 125.27 meters @ 73g/t AgEq (50g/t Ag, 0.30g/t Au)

CC21-12

  • 1.58 meters from 186.42 meters @ 521g/t AgEq (516g/t Ag, 0.06g/t Au)

CC21-15

  • 12.15 meters from 194.55 meters @ 99g/t AgEq (63g/t Ag, 0.48g/t Au)

Mineralized intervals from many of the holes have been reported as data is returned from the laboratory CC21-01 (10th November 2021); CC21-04 and CC21-05 (14th December 2021); CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, CC21-14 and CC21-17 (12th January 2022); CC21-06 and CC21-07 (18th January). The data from the reported holes in this announcement (CC21-8 to 12, 15, and 16) are new results and comprise the final assay results in the 2021 program. They are highlighted in Figure 1 (yellow dots) and Table 1 and drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

CC21-08 is a vertical hole located near the southern end of the resource to 116.9 meters total depth. Most of the top 90 meters of this hole intersected mineralization including near-surface intersections ranging up to 395g/t silver (Figure 3). A shallow twin hole (CC21-08B) was completed to 20.1 meters to provide additional data for the poor sample recovery in the top few meters of CC21-08. Assays for CC21-08B confirmed surface mineralization (18.0 meters from surface of 45g/t AgEq).

CC21-09 is the southernmost drill hole completed in this program. No significantly anomalous silver and gold were returned and the mineralization intersected in CC21-08 appears to be offset to the southeast. Drill testing for a continuation of mineralization to the northwest of CC21-08 is planned in 2022.

CC21-10 is the most northern hole drilled during this program. Mineralization was most prominent in the lower half of the hole (26.32 meters from 62.00 meters of 56g/t AgEq and 44.04 meters from 94.64 meters to the bottom of the hole of 46g/t AgEq). NSC considers that there is considerable potential for mineralization with similar thickness and grade to continue to the north of CC21-10 and step-out drilling in this area is planned in 2022.

CC21-11 was completed near the centre of the drill area and intersected wide zones of appreciable silver and gold grades throughout the hole (Table 1).

CC21-12 was drilled to test the south east portion of the deposit and the 1.58 meters of 516g/t Ag from 186.42 meters may represent a feeder zone in this area. Deeper drill testing in 2022 is planned to test this target.

CC21-15 is located in the north west of the drill area (Figure 1) and was drilled to 254.5 meters towards grid east (135O) at a dip of -70 degrees. The thick intersections of silver-gold mineralization intersected throughout CC21-15 total 167 meters and include:

  • 45.32 meters from 54.86 meters @ 31g/t AgEq
  • 45.43 meters from 108.49 meters @ 43g/t AgEq
  • 53.92 meters from 162.04 meters @ 44g/t AgEq
  • 18.69 meters from 235.81 meters to the end of the hole @ 60g/t AgEq

The CC21-15 intersections show that the deposit is open to the north and northwest where it appears to dip to the west. Step-out drilling to test this extension is planned in 2022.

CC21-16 was angled at -70 degrees towards 270o to test for silver located along north-south oriented structure near the southern extent of the mineralization. No high-grade intersections were located although weak Ag-Au mineralization was intersected between 78.81-104.25 meters and this interval is likely to represent the southeast limit of the mineralization in this part of the deposit (Figure 2). Northwest from CC21-16 the mineralization has a northwest dip and drill targets of potential extensions will be targeted both to the west and at depth in planned 2022 drilling.

NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "We are very pleased that the last holes of NSC's 2021 Corcoran drilling include further encouraging results. The deposit is clearly not closed by drilling in any direction or at depth. In particular CC21-15 and CC21-10, which are the most northern 2021 drill holes, intersected wide mineralized intervals. CC21-15 showed a combined total length of 167 meters of mineralization and best grades occurred near the bottom of this 254.5 meter angled hole. Similarly, CC21-10 intersected more than 70 meters of Ag-Au mineralization in the bottom half of the 138.7 meter hole."

"NSC is well advanced in preparations for drill permitting of the north, west and depth extensions of Corcoran in 2022 and are excited by the potential for considerable upside to both size and grade of the deposit."

Quality Assurance, Sampling and Assay Determinations

The diamond drilling was undertaken by Falcon Drilling, Inc, Nevada, using industry standard equipment and procedures. All drill core was HQ size. Drilling supervision and drill core logging and sampling was carried out by Ethos Geological, Inc under the direction of Mr Scott Close (President and Chief Geologist).

Drill hole orientation, down-hole survey data and collar coordinates were routinely gathered and drill core was logged (geological and geotechnical) and photographed prior to sampling. Drill core samples were collected at variable lengths (averaging 1m) and saw-sampled on-site prior to storage in a secure compound.

Collected intervals including quality control samples (duplicates, blanks and international standards) were forwarded by secure freight to ALS Chemex Labs, Inc in Reno, NV. Analytical procedures used four acid ICP-AES (code ME-ICP61) for silver and 32 elements and additional assays for ore-grade samples (Ag-OG62, ME-OG62). High silver grades (over 1500g/t Ag) were determined using fire assay method Ag-GRA21.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further Information please contact:

Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director, Nevada Silver Corporation
T: +1 (416) 941 8900
E: gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Figure 1. Drill hole location map of the Corcoran Ag-Au deposit showing completed NSC drill holes with assay summary highlights. New data not reported in previous announcements is shown in red.

Figure 2. Cross section showing drill traces for drill hole CC21-16, CC21-06, CC21-01 and CC21-13 with significant zones of silver. The location of this section is shown on Figure 1.

Figure 3. Drill core photograph showing strong fracturing in mineralized near-surface drill core in CC21-08.

Table 1. Significant mineralized intervals in drill -cored holes completed by NSC at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project.

hole ID

from

to

interval

Ag

Au

Ag grade x width

AgEq*

meters

meters

meters

g/t

g/t

g/m

g/t

CC21-01

0.00

96.00

96.00

19

0.21

1824

35

including

81.10

91.70

10.60

82

0.4

869

111

including

86.07

88.70

2.63

187

0.48

492

220

CC21-01

233.70

236.37

2.67

1219

1.82

3255

1336

including

233.70

235.03

1.33

2310

2.6

3072

2466

CC21-01

245.67

251.76

6.09

253

0.38

1541

277

CC21-02

73.00

76.45

3.45

98

0.87

338

163

CC21-02

98.27

124.87

26.60

75

0.28

1995

94

including

114.40

116.50

2.10

788

0.59

1655

832

CC21-02

144.50

150.62

6.12

12

0.29

73

34

CC21-03

8.18

74.00

65.82

10

0.23

658

27

CC21-04

29.85

172.00

142.15

13

0.38

1848

42

including

29.85

44.50

14.65

4

0.62

59

51

including

89.42

112.08

22.66

16

0.63

363

64

including

132.50

149.00

16.50

57

0.41

941

87

CC21-05

57.00

91.50

34.50

86

0.20

2967

100

including

70.00

71.50

1.50

1120

0.23

1680

1117

CC21-06#

0.00

204.67

204.67

21

0.29

4298

43
CC21-06

0.00

13.22

13.22

7

0.20

93

22
CC21-06

21.64

97.02

75.38

21

0.45

1583

55
CC21-06

111.50

194.87

83.37

29

0.25

2418

48
including

140.82

141.62

0.80

708

0.52

566

747
including

168.25

170.57

2.32

61

2.05

142

214
including

184.47

194.87

10.40

39

0.41

406

64

CC21-07#

11.28

95.40 EOH

84.12

6

0.26

505

26

CC21-08

7.31

31.39

24.08

63

0.12

1517

71
including

20.12

21.47

1.35

395

0.18

533

409
CC21-08

34.14

89.30

55.19

14

0.24

773

33
including

61.57

68.36

6.79

39

0.31

265

62

CC21-8B

0.00

18.00

18.00

25

0.28

450

45

CC21-09 NO SIGNIFICANT ASSAYS

CC21-10

53.80

57.00

3.20

3

0.25

10

22
CC21-10

62.00

88.32

26.32

38

0.25

1000

56
CC21-10

94.64

138.68 EOH

44.04

25

0.28

1101

46

CC21-11

12.00

15.00

3.00

27

0.54

81

67
CC21-11

25.35

46.14

20.79

5

0.21

104

20
CC21-11

59.62

92.00

32.38

14

0.18

453

27
CC21-11

125.27

139.50

14.23

50

0.3

712

73
CC21-11

157.28

162.15

4.87

21

0.13

102

30

CC21-12

123.55

133.27

9.70

3

0.23

29

20
CC21-12

186.42

188.00

1.58

516

0.06

815

521

CC21-13

9.28

13.40

4.12

7

0.29

29

28
CC21-13

28.70

39.45

10.75

1

0.27

11

21

CC21-14

31.94

50.29

18.35

3

0.26

55

23
CC21-14

59.55

102.52

42.97

30

0.35

1289

56
including

76.40

84.70

8.30

96

0.74

797

152
including

113.51

120.78

7.27

65

0.15

473

76

CC21-15

39.32

42.33

3.01

2

0.34

6

28
CC21-15

54.86

100.18

45.32

11

0.26

499

31
CC21-15

108.49

153.92

45.43

28

0.21

1272

43
CC21-15

162.04

215.96

53.92

25

0.26

1348

44
including

194.55

206.70

12.15

63

0.48

765

99
CC21-15

235.81

254.51 EOH

18.69

38

0.29

710

60

CC21-16

78.81

104.25

25.44

8

0.26

204

28

CC21-17

16.20

22.65

6.45

6

0.2

39

21
CC21-17

35.15

41.14

5.99

20

0.23

120

38
CC21-17

87.56

149.85

62.29

75

0.25

4672

94
including

117.41

118.55

1.14

3470

0.96

3956

3542
Intervals are core length. True width of mineralization has not been calculated.
Drill location, altitude, azimuth and dip of drill holes are provided separately.
Quality control, Assay laboratory and analytical methods are detailed in the text of this report.
# Apart from these intervals a cut-off grade of 20g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) has been applied to calculate the length-weighted intercepts. No top cut has been applied for any interval.
Numbers are rounded.
* Silver equivalent values (AgEq) - Metal prices follow the NI43-101 Resource report on the Corcoran Canyon Project by Mosher and Smith (October 12, 2020) which used USD1460/ounce gold and USD17/ounce silver.
Precious metal recoveries off 98.2% Ag and 88.6% Au were determined by laboratory tests by ALS (USA) in December 2018 (reference RE18305962) and these are the most recent metal recovery data available. Although the current drilling is often located outside of the NI43-101 resource the results of this test work have been used in reported AgEq values until fresh metal recovery data can be completed on the drill core from this program.
AgEq has been calculated as follows: AgEq = (gold price/silver price) x (gold assay x 0.886) + silver assay x 0.982).

Table 2. Drill hole details for CC21-08 to 12, CC21-15 and CC21-16.

Drill hole

Drill collar location

Azimuth

Dip

Final Depth

WGS84 E

WGS84 N

degrees

degrees

meters

CC21-08

515537

4282480

0

-90

116.9

CC21-08B

515537

4282480

0

-90

20.1

CC21-09

515573

4282425

135

-70

102.1

CC21-10

515760

4282781

135

-70

138.7

CC21-11

515688

4282604

135

-70

175.3

CC21-12

515742

4282570

135

-70

211.2

CC21-15

515630

4282760

135

-70

254.5

CC21-16

515700

4282520

270

-70

153.6

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks as a result of the Company having a limited operating history and may have a wide variance from actual results, risks concerning the ability to raise additional equity or debt capital to continue its business, uncertainty regarding the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in the mineral resource estimate which are too speculative geologically to be classified as mineral reserves, uncertainty regarding the ability to convert any part of the mineral resource into mineral reserves, uncertainty involving resource estimates and the ability to extract those resources economically, or at all, uncertainty involving exploration (including drilling) programs and the Company's ability to expand and upgrade existing resource estimates, risks involved in any future regulatory processes and actions, risks from making a production decision (if any) without any feasibility study completed on the Company's properties, risks applicable to mining exploration, development and/or operations generally, and risk as a result of the Company being subject to certain covenants with respect to its activities by creditors, as well as other risks.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Nevada Silver Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685545/Nevada-Silver-Corporation-Reports-Final-Assay-Results-From-2021-Drilling-at-the-Corcoran-Silver-Gold-Project-Nevada-USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Silver TSXV:NSC Silver Investing
NSC:CA
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills 204 Meters of Silver-Gold at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on drill core assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 kilometers north of Tonapah

NSC has received final analytical results from two additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-06 and CC21-07) of the company's maiden drill campaign.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Hits 3470g/t Silver in Drilling at Its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA

NSC has received analytical results from five additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-17, CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, and CC21-14) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Us Listing On OTCQB Marketplace Under Symbol NVDSF

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB, a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common stock will officially commence trading today on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NVDSF". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com

Gary Lewis, CEO at Nevada Silver said, "With two US-based exploration projects, expanding our reach into the US institutional and retail investment community was a logical extension of our investor relations strategy. The OTCQB listing will greatly enhance visibility and liquidity in one of the largest investor markets globally."

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Corporate and Project Update on the Emily Manganese Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned subsidiary North State Manganese Inc ("North Star") and the Emily Manganese Project ("Emily"). Emily is in the Cuyuna Iron Range, Crow Wing County, Minnesota and was the subject of a June 2020 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate by Barr Engineering Company (Table 1)1

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills Wide Intersections Of Mineralization at Its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) is pleased to provide an update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA

Keep reading... Show less

Fortuna drills 20.2 g/t gold over 18.2 meters at the Séguéla gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update of its Sunbird exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at the Séguéla gold Project, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021 ).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Exploration results at Séguéla continue to support the high-grade trend we have seen from the recent drilling at the Sunbird Prospect, and with all results now to hand, the Company is looking forward to seeing a maiden inferred resource estimate for Sunbird." Mr. Weedon continued, "Mineralization at Sunbird remains open along strike and at depth, where coarse visible gold seen in diamond drill core is supported by high gold assay grades, with the high-grade core extending more than 250 meters in strike length." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Significant upside remains at depth and additional drilling has commenced to test this potential."

Keep reading... Show less

SilverCrest's Las Chispas Construction Update - Tracking Ahead of Schedule and On Budget

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at the Company's Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico . All currency amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading... Show less
Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom

Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom: Moving at Lightning Speed Towards Potential Exploration Payoff

With confirmed significant gold-silver mineralization at Silver Strand and reported high-grade silver assays from rock samples at the Eliza silver project, Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF) President Morgan Lekstrom is excited to turn these projects into producing assets.

Keep reading... Show less

Fortuna provides update on political events in Burkina Faso

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that its Yaramoko gold Mine located in Burkina Faso, its workforce and associated supply chains have not been affected by the current political situation and its operations continue as normal.

The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when required.

Keep reading... Show less

SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.35 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 2,532 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER AND 14.38% ZINC FROM VEIN S31 AT THE SGX MINE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the SGX mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the SGX mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province China .

Keep reading... Show less
Thunderstruck grants options to buy 1.4M shares

Thunderstruck grants options to buy 1.4M shares

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (The "Company") wishes to announce that the board of directors has granted 1,400,000 options at an exercise price of $.065, for a period of five years, to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×