Nevada Silver Corporation is pleased to provide a further update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project in Nevada, USA NSC has received analytical results from five additional diamond drill holes of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights include: CC21-17 62.29 meters from 87.56 meters @94gt AgEq Including: 1.14 meters @3542gt AgEq CC21-02 3.45 ...

NSC:CA