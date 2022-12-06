Battery MetalsInvesting News

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of November 23, 2022, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "North Star Manganese Inc. NI43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota, USA" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Technical Report was prepared by Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company. The independent technical report has a signature date of December 5, 2022. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.nevadasilvercorp.com.

For further Information please contact:

Nevada Silver Corporation

Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director
T: +1 (657) 846 5299
gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

