Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it closed a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 6,670,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to adjustments in certain events and the Acceleration Right (as defined below

In the event that the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on a recognized stock exchange (including the TSXV) is equal to or greater than $0.80 per share for a period of at least ten (10) consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"), the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days after notice is given of such Acceleration Event by way of news release.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further explore and develop the Corcoran Canyon silver-gold property, to undertake drilling at the recently acquired Belmont silver property, both located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

No finder's fees, commissions or similar payments were made in connection with the Offering. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV").

The securities being offered pursuant to the offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This News Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, such securities being offered pursuant to the offering in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

For further information please contact:

Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director
Phone: +1 (416) 941 8900
Email: gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this News Release include, but are not limited to, statements related to receipt of final approval of the TSXV for the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nevada Silver Corporation



Nevada Silver Corporation Acquires Historic High-Grade Silver Mines South of the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to advise that it has filed 124 new claims and reached agreement to acquire a number of patented claims, to cover two areas of extensive historic silver mines 15 kilometers southwest of the Company's 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and 80 kilometers north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada (Figure 1). A total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims have been secured

The new NSC claim areas (Belmont Silver Project and the North Belmont Silver Project) surround or cover the majority of old silver workings of the Belmont silver mining camp near the historic Belmont town.

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Reports Final Assay Results From 2021 Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada

NSC has received analytical results from the last diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of assay data for these holes include:

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills 204 Meters of Silver-Gold at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on drill core assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 kilometers north of Tonapah

NSC has received final analytical results from two additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-06 and CC21-07) of the company's maiden drill campaign.

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Hits 3470g/t Silver in Drilling at Its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA

NSC has received analytical results from five additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-17, CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, and CC21-14) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights include:

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Us Listing On OTCQB Marketplace Under Symbol NVDSF

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB, a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common stock will officially commence trading today on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NVDSF". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com

Gary Lewis, CEO at Nevada Silver said, "With two US-based exploration projects, expanding our reach into the US institutional and retail investment community was a logical extension of our investor relations strategy. The OTCQB listing will greatly enhance visibility and liquidity in one of the largest investor markets globally."

Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 23, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 24, 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

CMC Signs Drill Contract for Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon

CMC Signs Drill Contract for Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Hardrock Diamond Drilling Ltd. ("Hardrock") based in Penticton British Columbia with an operations base in Whitehorse, Yukon. The contract provides for up to 5,000 meters of drilling to be completed at its flagship Silver Hart Project targeting high grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement ("CRD") style deposits

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "We are very glad to have secured Hardrock to support our 2022 exploration program. This was a critical component to our program planning that has now been concluded."

Pan American Silver reports audited financial results for 2021 and provides 2022 guidance

Announces 20% increase to the declared dividend and a new dividend policy

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter ("Q4 2021") financial results and audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("FY 2021"). The Company also provided its outlook for 2022 production, costs and capital expenditures, and announced a new dividend policy with a 20% increase to the dividend declared today.

Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the release of an InvestmentPitch Video discussing the Tin Cup drill results released by the Company on February 22. 2021

Please refer to the link below to access the NLR InvestmentPitch video:

Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a total of 2,424 metres of core drilling has been completed through eleven holes at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 2.51% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 3.28% Zn, 49.99 g/t Ag and 6.07 g/t Au Over 6.85 Meters

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 2.51% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 3.28% Zn, 49.99 g/t Ag and 6.07 g/t Au Over 6.85 Meters

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for four additional drill holes, totaling 1,289 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 8,600 meters of drilling, representing 36% of the initial program, in 28 holes with two additional holes in process.

Key takeaways from the exploration work carried out at the Lomero-Poyatos Project to-date include:

