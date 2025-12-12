Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Acquisition of Net Smelter Return Royalty

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Acquisition of Net Smelter Return Royalty

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement which will leave the Company with 100% ownership of its Murdock Mountain Project and remove certain net smelter royalty liabilities ("NSR"). As a result of the transaction, the Company will have greater flexibility in delivering on its strategic plan, which may include the formation of joint ventures with other arms-length parties.

NSR Purchase Agreement with Montecinos Family Trust

The Company has entered into an NSR Purchase Agreement dated December 11, 2025, (the "NSR Purchase Agreement") with Montecinos Family Trust (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Company purchased and concurrently cancelled a 2% net smelter return royalty and all other outstanding payment obligations. The Company has agreed to pay US$50,000 and to issue, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share"), in consideration for the purchase and cancellation of the 2% net smelter return royalty and all other payment obligations to the Vendor.

The Shares to be issued by the Company under the NSR Purchase Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and CSE policy. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning
of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277897

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic PhosphateNOP:CCCSE:NOPAgriculture Investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. SenateNevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release... Keep Reading...
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
South Harz Potash

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company’s transition toward a... Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Related News

silver investing

Silver Surge: Contango and Dolly Varden's Strategic Merger

copper investing

PPC, Lundin Freeze 2026 Processing Fees As Smelters Near Breaking Point

Gold Investing

Marmota Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Oil and Gas Investing

MinRes’ Onslow Iron Port Operations Now Fully Powered by Natural Gas

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing