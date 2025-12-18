Neural Concept Closes $100M Funding Round Led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives to Scale AI-Native Engineering

  • New capital accelerates Neural Concept's ability to deliver transformative technologies and enterprise-wide AI impact across advanced industrial workflows.
  • Platform delivers CAD-native, physics-aware AI and deep reasoning for engineering, saving customers $50 million annually, reducing late-stage redesigns by 30-50% and accelerating time to market by up to two years.
  • The company has generated a fourfold increase in enterprise revenue over the past 18 months.
  • More than 50 global companies are actively relying on the platform, including General Motors, General Electric Vernova, Leonardo Aerospace, Eaton, Safran, Renault Group and multiple Formula 1 teams.

Neural Concept, a global AI platform and leader in Engineering Intelligence powering next-generation product development, today announced it raised a $100 million Series C funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with existing investors Forestay Capital, Alven, HTGF, D.E. Shaw Ventures and Aster Capital.

Neural Concept is redefining engineering workflows with CAD-native enterprise AI that understands geometry, constraints and design intent. By helping its customers build and deploy physics-aware design copilots, the platform enables teams to explore millions of design options earlier and avoid costly late-stage changes, accelerating the entire product development cycle, helping companies bring better products to market faster.

Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives' investment underscores the surging demand for enterprise AI that drives real-world impact. As engineering teams move from AI experimentation to full-scale deployment, Neural Concept has emerged as the leader in AI-native engineering, combining cutting-edge technology with an enterprise-focused approach, fueling fast, sustained growth across major industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, semiconductors and consumer electronics.

"Neural Concept's technology represents a rare leap forward in enterprise engineering AI," said Lambert Diacono, Executive Director Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "As demand accelerates for AI that drives real impact in complex industrial workflows, Neural Concept is emerging as one of the leading companies in the market," affirmed Christian Resch, Partner, Head of EMEA Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

The team will use the funding to accelerate product development, including unveiling a breakthrough generative CAD capability in early 2026, expand global GTM teams and strengthen its position as the intelligence layer across engineering systems, deepening partnerships with industry leaders such as Nvidia, Siemens, Ansys, Microsoft and AWS.

"We founded Neural Concept with the ambition to enable complete AI-driven design of advanced systems like tomorrow's cars and spacecrafts," said Dr. Pierre Baqué, CEO and founder of Neural Concept. "Advances in AI are transforming engineering from a process of trial and error into a data-driven workflow where tradeoffs and constraints can be understood and optimized from the start. This investment enables us to fast-track our progress toward establishing the intelligence layer powering every engineering team, worldwide."

Neural Concept's Series C marks the company's latest funding milestone following its $27 million Series B in 2024.

About Neural Concept

Founded in 2019, Neural Concept provides the leading AI-first engineering platform for product development. By embedding AI natively into design and simulation workflows, Neural Concept empowers engineering teams to compress development cycles from months to days, improve product performance across efficiency, safety, and sustainability, and scale AI adoption without costly, years-long integration. 

The company drives product development across major industries, including automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics, semiconductors and defense, working with the world's leading global OEMs and component suppliers. Neural Concept was spun out of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and is backed by global investors, including Forestay Capital and D. E. Shaw Group. Visit https://www.neuralconcept.com

About Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2025.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Neural Concept PR
Caitlyn Moss
8567962795
neuralconcept@5wpr.com

Goldman Sachs Media
Mary Athridge
212-934-0567
mary.athridge@gs.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neural-concept-closes-100m-funding-round-led-by-growth-equity-at-goldman-sachs-alternatives-to-scale-ai-native-engineering-302645941.html

SOURCE Neural Concept

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Goldman Sachs GS NYSE:GS Fintech Investing
GS
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a second budgetary offer to build Latin America's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day of low-iron solar... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received assays ranging from The 16.3 gpt Au sample corresponds to a 10 cm quartz vein in an old pit and stripped area, 35 meters northeast of a 2012 sample which returned 14.4 gpt Au. Additional sampling 100 meters... Keep Reading...
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that crews from JV partner Tudor Gold are on site preparing camp and drill locations for the upcoming 2024 exploration program at the flagship Treaty Creek Project, located in... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

silver investing

First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova