Dr. Bainbridge's Expertise and Network Provides Safety Best-Practices for Administration of Intravenous Ketamine (IV-Ketamine) at NeonMind Clinics

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC, past President of the Canadian Anesthesiologists Society, Professor from the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at the University of Western Ontario, and Anesthesia Consultant at London Health Sciences Centre, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

NeonMind's medical services division is establishing specialty clinics to enhance access to interventional psychiatry treatments including intravenous ketamine treatment ("IV-ketamine") which has shown promise as a rapid treatment for mood and anxiety disorders and has been included as a recommended treatment into Canadian guidelines by the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments1. Dr. Bainbridge will utilize his substantial experience to ensure NeonMind's protocols, procedures, training, and practices of administering intravenous ketamine are best-in-class and practical from a safety perspective. With over 20 years as a practicing anesthesiologist and his leadership role with the Canadian Anesthesiologists Society, Dr. Bainbridge has vast experience with ketamine and a large network of contacts for NeonMind to train and employ to assure patient safety.

"We are excited to welcome the Canadian leader in anesthesiology, Dr. Bainbridge, to our Specialty Clinics Advisory Board. At NeonMind, we are focused on enhancing access to interventional psychiatry to help address the mental health crisis, including IV-ketamine for mood and anxiety disorders. Safety is of utmost importance for NeonMind's specialty clinics and, with Dr. Bainbridge's involvement in building our programs, we can assure patients and healthcare providers they are receiving best-in-class care for their IV-ketamine administration. He will prove invaluable to enhancing access and wider adoption of NeonMind's IV-ketamine treatment programs," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind.

Dr. Bainbridge commented, "The evidence supports that IV-ketamine is safe and well tolerated at the therapeutic doses used to treat patients suffering from mood and anxiety disorders. The ketamine doses used are magnitudes lower than for procedural sedation, let alone general anesthesia. Ketamine administration requires specific procedures and expertise and can be safely provided in specialty clinics with the appropriately trained health care provider. My colleagues at NeonMind understand this with the aim of enhancing access to this transformational treatment for mood and anxiety disorders utilizing safe and effective care programs. I am excited to work with NeonMind in developing IV-ketamine administration practices and establishing a clinic network to enhance access to these treatment programs for patients in need."

1. Swainson, J., McGirr, A., Blier, P., Brietzke, E., Richard-Devantoy, S., Ravindron, N., Blier, J., McIntyre, R., Milev, R., Parikh, S., Schaffer, A., Taylor, V., Tourjman, V., van Ameringen, M., Yatham, L., Ravindran, A. and Lam, R., 2021. The Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) Task Force Recommendations for the Use of Racemic Ketamine in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder. The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, 66(12), pp.1102-1102.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
rob@neonmind.com
Tel: 416-750-3101

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications
Scott Eckstein/Tim Regan
neonmind@kcsa.com
Tel: 212-896-1210

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NeonMind Biosciences Inc.



