NavigateAI Launches to Build the AI Copilot for the Physical World

NavigateAI Launches to Build the AI Copilot for the Physical World

NavigateAI Homescreen Image

NavigateAI today officially launches with $25mm in funding to build AI copilots for field workers. Aiming to drastically improve how physical spaces are built and maintained, launch partners include Lennar, Roofstock, and Tishman Speyer. The $25mm seed round was led by Elad Gil with participation from Khosla Ventures, Lennar, Tishman Speyer, and Helix Electric alongside angels including Zach Frankel (Ramp), Dallas Tanner (Invitation Homes), Winston Weinberg (Harvey.ai), Jesse Zhang (Decagon), Tony Xu (DoorDash), and others.

The Mission

NavigateAI is building the trusted AI copilot for the physical world. NavigateAI puts an AI partner in the hands of every worker in the field, providing real-time upskilling, automating quality control, and helping teams build faster and cheaper.

A Builder Shortage That's Compounding

In the US alone, $2.2T is spent annually on construction projects. Unfortunately, America has a shortage of hundreds of thousands of construction workers every year just to meet demand, and both the labor and skill gaps are accelerating. Alongside an aging population of workers, this is critical to address for four reasons:

  • Data centers. In our race for the most advanced AGI, we need faster data center construction.
  • Housing. We have an affordability issue in housing, driven by high construction costs.
  • The grid. The grid needs to be rebuilt to handle the demand from EVs, AI compute, and electrification.
  • Reshoring. Reshoring manufacturing has created a surge of unplanned labor demand.

Field Copilots

NavigateAI is building a field-grade copilot for the labor market that powers how things get built, maintained, and delivered. Specifically, we are building an AI-native system that operates as an expert coach for every field worker that can improve speed, cost, and quality at the same time. The AI copilots enable:

  • AI Upskilling and Coaching. Provides real-time guidance from a copilot that operates as an expert and craftsman in each category.
  • AI Project Scoping. Produces a complete scope of work, materials list, and cost estimate, driven by expertise and intelligence.
  • AI Quality Control. Enables real-time quality control against code, spec, and the original scope, catching defects at the point of work rather than at final inspection.
  • AI Knowledge On-Demand. Query codes, spec sheets, manufacturer manuals, and a company's own playbooks in the field, with answers in seconds.

Product Experience

NavigateAI runs in real time on any phone with a camera, giving field workers a second set of expert eyes. Through a partnership with Meta, the experience goes hands-free on Meta Glasses, where the copilot sees exactly what the worker sees. Field workers build and install while AI supports, instructs, and verifies their work.

"We have a generational opportunity to upskill millions of workers with AI at the exact moment the country needs to build more and faster," says Eric Wu, founder and CEO. "We're building the AI copilot that will enable this workforce transition."

Launch Partners

NavigateAI is deploying with design partners across asset management, homebuilding, commercial construction, and data center construction including:

  • Lennar - Leader in homebuilding
  • Roofstock - Leader in property management
  • AIM - Large electrical trade school
  • Tishman Speyer - Leader in commercial real estate

"The partnership between Lennar and NavigateAI is designed to put modern technology shoulder to shoulder with our talented Trade Partners as we build the homes America needs with the high quality America expects," says Stuart Miller, CEO of Lennar Corporation. "NavigateAI puts a quality-first AI copilot together with our workforce in the field, in order to raise the bar on quality for every family who moves into a Lennar home."

The Team & Investors

NavigateAI is based in San Francisco with the founding team including builders and researchers from Opendoor, Stripe, DeepMind, Stanford, and Google. Eric Wu is the CEO and co-founder, who previously built and took public Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), an online platform for buying and selling homes.

NavigateAI has raised $25mm in seed funding from investors across both venture capital and real estate.

  • Investors: Elad Gil, Khosla Ventures, Fifth Wall
  • Strategics: Lennar, Tishman Speyer, Helix Electric
  • Angels: Zach Frankel (Ramp), Dallas Tanner (Invitation Homes), Marcus Ridgway (Invitation Homes), Winston Weinberg (Harvey.ai), Gary Beasley (Roofstock), Jesse Zhang (Decagon), Apoorva Mehta (Instacart), Tony Xu (DoorDash), Logan Green (Lyft), Brian Armstrong, and more.

"Eric is one of the best founders I've backed multiple times now going after one of the biggest unsolved problems in the economy," says Elad Gil, lead investor. "AI copilots for the physical world is the kind of application that will define the next era of AI."

Looking Ahead

NavigateAI is building toward a future where every person who works in the physical world has an expert AI copilot. This capability is fundamental to expanding the skilled workforce at the pace the US now requires.

About NavigateAI

NavigateAI is building the AI copilot for the physical world. Founded in 2025, the company partners with leading owners, operators, builders, and trades teams to bring field-grade AI to the workers who build and maintain real assets. NavigateAI is based in San Francisco. Learn more at navigate.ai.

Media contact: press@navigate.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a63f37f-8512-41c0-b418-e19c308259e4


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