Nano One® Materials Corp. is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a corporate update on its commercialisation strategy, expansion plans and partnerships.
 Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a corporate update on its commercialisation strategy, expansion plans and partnerships.

"The global lithium ion battery materials market is ramping to millions and tens of millions of tonnes to meet terawatt-hours of forecasted energy storage," said Nano One CEO Mr. Dan Blondal, "however, there are inefficiencies and by-products in the existing supply chain that do not readily scale. We cannot landfill billions of kilograms, we cannot generate more waste than we recycle and we cannot be burning through precious energy sources with inefficient processes. Nano One's technologies are unique in addressing these costly and wasteful shortcomings in the battery supply chain and we intend to drive change in cathode materials manufacturing for a cleaner and more efficient future."

Technology Scaling

Nano One currently develops and makes kilogram scale cathode active materials (CAM) using its patented One-Pot Process in a 1 tonne per annum (tpa) R&D pilot facility located in Burnaby, BC, Canada. This technology has enabled Nano One to successfully demonstrate to strategic interests, a quantifiable reduced environmental footprint, capital costs and operating costs while meeting or exceeding performance criteria. The Company has a growing list of active collaborators, including more than 15 auto OEMs, battery suppliers, cathode makers and miners, and more than 20 other evaluation programs.

Building on this success, Nano One is planning to scale for commercial qualification and production. It has begun detailed engineering and procurement of equipment for a 100 tpa pilot line with preliminary engineering underway for a multi-1,000 tpa industrial scale commercial demonstration line. These scale-up efforts are being focused initially on Nano One's most mature product, lithium iron phosphate (LFP), to address growing demand in the automotive and energy storage markets in North America, Europe and other emerging jurisdictions.

Expansion to Support Technology Commercialisation

To support its technology commercialization plans, Nano One has incorporated a subsidiary in the province of Québec, as Nano One Materials Québec Inc. (Matériaux Nano One Québec Inc.), so that it may leverage the province's skilled and experienced workforce, raw materials, low-cost hydro-electric energy and its decades-in-the-making mines-to-mobility battery materials ecosystem. Nano One is evaluating options for its 100 tpa multi-CAM pilot line, starting with LFP, which will serve as a launchpad for sulfate-free cathode production and technology validation. It will also be a collaborative hub to evaluate raw material inputs in different forms with the aim of eliminating the wasteful by-products and inefficiencies entrenched in overseas supply chains. Recruitment is underway, in both Québec and British Columbia, for new job positions to support these plans.

Partnerships & Pipeline

The status of Nano One's partnerships and technical initiatives are summarized below.

  • Automotive OEM's: Nano One continues to successfully collaborate with all of its automotive partners, at various stages with each, and advancing the development of cathode materials, supply chain economics and engineering plans to meet their future growth plans.
  • LFP: following optimization work in the One-Pot Process for LFP in 2021, Nano One is working with various collaborators on the evaluation of its LFP materials. The future growth of the LFP market opportunity is driving the initiatives in Québec towards 100tpa piloting.
  • Nickel rich materials: Phase 1 of Nano One's joint development work with Johnson Matthey on its eLNO high nickel materials was recently completed, successfully, and the project has wound down in anticipation of Johnson Matthey's exit from the battery materials business. Insights gained in this project are relevant to the Nano One's scale-up plans with other materials. Nano One continues to evaluate and develop a range of different nickel-rich NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide) materials, techno-economic models and engineering plans in collaboration with automotive OEMs and other strategic interests in the lithium ion battery supply chain.
  • LNM: (lithium nickel manganese oxide, also known as high voltage spinel, HVS): Nano One has successfully met LNM project milestones with its Asian cathode partner and Nano One is evaluating its next steps for pilot scale activities. A number of end-user collaborations and material testing programs are underway with Nano One to demonstrate the benefits of its LNM materials in next-gen high voltage batteries.
  • Critical Minerals: Nano One is building relationships with global mining companies and has successfully validated their products, including nickel, lithium and iron, as raw material inputs to Nano One's sulfate-free M2CAM® process. Nano One has also successfully transitioned its work with CBMM to niobium coating of higher nickel NMC formulations and the joint development of battery grade manganese for NMC and LNM is underway in collaboration with Euro Manganese.
  • Thermal Process Innovation: Nano One continues to build on thermal processing insights gained from its successful project work with Saint-Gobain and both companies continue to explore opportunities for further collaboration.

Continuous Innovation

Nano One believes that continuous innovation will drive the changes needed for an era of terawatt-hours and is pleased to announce the issuance of Taiwanese patent I753429 related to niobium coated cathode materials and soon to be issued US patent 11,329,284 related to the One-Pot Process. This marks Nano One's 21st and 22nd patents with approximately 47 other patent applications now pending in jurisdictions around the world.

Adam Johnson, VP External Affairs said "The Government of Canada, the President of the United States, as well as Provincial and State Governments have prioritized the creation of a North American battery supply chain, with tens of billions of dollars focused on processing critical minerals into cathode active materials. As multinational anchor investors begin pouring into Canada, Nano One believes that its technology and strategy can help differentiate North American supply chains by scaling with less complexity and cost, and without the waste implications. We are engaging with various levels of governments and strategic parties to support this critical initiative and we look forward to sharing more news as these partnerships develop and as we continue to execute on our business plans."

###

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot Process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:
Chelsea Nolan
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the execution of the Company's business strategy and plans including expansion in Québec, which are contingent on partnerships, support and grants and the commercialisation of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'focus', 'build', 'engage', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the execution of the Company's business strategy including expansion in Québec, any future collaborations that may happen with miners, OEM's or others, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialisation of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022, both for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nano One Provides Update on Emerging LFP Opportunity

  • 2035 global LFP market projected to grow 13X, exceed 1 TWh and reach tens of billions of dollars.[1]
  • One-Pot process could make LFP environmentally superior and cost competitive in North America.
  • Nano One builds out its commercialization team to address LFP opportunity.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to provide an update on the multi-billion dollar market emerging in lithium iron phosphate ("LFP").

Bloomberg New Energy Finance projected that global LFP demand will grow from 81 GWh in 2021 to 633 GWh by 2030 and 1070 GWh by 2035. This represents about 1300% growth and 22% of the total cathode active materials market for stationary storage, passenger EV, commercial EV, e-bus, and two/three wheeler applications, and an addressable market measured in tens of billions of dollars.[1]

Nano One Receives Funding to Advance M2CAM and Thermal Processing Initiatives

  • Receiving advisory services and up to C$404,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supporting M2CAM and thermal processing initiatives
  • Cost optimization of M2CAM and thermal processing innovations underway
  • Supports scale-up on path to commercialization and leverages engineering study

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to C$404,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project to advance its Metal direct to Cathode Active Material ("M2CAM") technology and thermal processing innovations.

"Nano One values this support from NRC IRAP," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell. "This project will further advance cost optimization of the One-Pot Process for the manufacture of cathode active materials, specifically as it relates to the use metal feedstocks enabled by our M2CAM technology and innovations in final stage of thermal processing."

Nano One Provides Corporate Update

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a brief corporate update.

"We are in a growth phase," said Nano One Executive Chair, Mr. Paul Matysek, "and putting capital to work driving change and commercialization paths, with a world class team, ground breaking patented technology, and global collaborators. As battery ecosystems emerge in North America and Europe, we are addressing a number of opportunities to leapfrog existing markets with cost-effective, resilient, and environmentally differentiated solutions for a net-zero future."

Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

  • Nano One successfully completed Phase One of its co-develop work with CBMM
  • Durability enhanced single crystal coated NMC cathode validated with CBMM's niobium
  • One-Pot process enables cost effective single nanocrystal coating
  • CBMM is the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it has successfully completed Phase One of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating development agreement with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.

"Nano One has successfully demonstrated the use of CBMM's niobium," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell, "to form a protective coating on our single nanocrystal NMC cathode active material. This coating is designed to enhance durability, and our success on this first milestone strengthens the supply chain relationship between CBMM and Nano One while providing yet another demonstration of the flexibility of Nano One's patented One-Pot process."

Nano One Announces Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon as Strategic Advisor

Highlights

  • Hon. Francis (Frank) Fannon joins Nano One as a strategic advisor on energy resources and global affairs.
  • Accomplished public policy and business experience in energy and supply chain.
  • Appointment to strengthen Nano One's commercialization and North American scale-up programs.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Alex Holmes, COO, is pleased to introduce the Honorable Frank R. Fannon as a strategic advisor to Nano One. Mr. Fannon's experience and unique insight on the importance of responsibly sourced, secure, domestic supplies of critical energy materials will compliment Nano One's accomplished Advisory Committee as they support senior management on its commercialization and scale-up activities.

American Manganese Receives Preliminary Results of Environmental Impact Study for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process

American Manganese Receives Preliminary Results of Environmental Impact Study for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process

Preliminary Results Indicate Lower Environmental Impact Compared to Conventional Primary Material Production and Common Hydrometallurgical Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to receive the preliminary life cycle assessment (LCA) results, of its lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process, from Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy

windmills and solar panels

Renewable Energy in Australia

As cultures, political movements and scientific advancements shift, the world is becoming increasingly interested in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

In Australia, the generation of renewable energy has risen sharply, increasing from less than 20,000 gigawatt hours in 1999 to 2020's more than 60,000 gigawatt hours.

Clearly the Australian renewable energy sector is on the rise. So how should a prudent investor navigate the industry's different opportunities? And what are the ways to approach such investment opportunities?

Keep reading...Show less

STEER Reports 2021 Financial Results and Provides Update

Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, today announced its 2021 (" Fiscal 2021 ") operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.[1] Highlights include a Company-record revenue of $25,416,461 in Fiscal 2021, up from $3,934,354 in Fiscal 2020, representing a 546% year over year growth. The Company also reported a record Gross Merchandize Value[2] of $76,928,000 in Fiscal 2021, up from $13,941,560 during Fiscal 2020, representing 452% growth. Steer's EV subscription revenue grew to $2,804,700 in Fiscal 2021, up from $738,000 in Fiscal 2020, representing 280% growth, while Steer's Food Delivery revenue grew to $21,694,500 up from $2,472,300 in Fiscal 2020, or 777% growth.

STEER Logo (CNW Group/Facedrive Inc.)

Fiscal 2021 Interim Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenue for Fiscal 2021 was $25,416,500 , up from $3,934,400 in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 .
  • Revenue for Q4 2021 was $10,310,300 , up from $3,186,400 in the same period a year earlier.
  • Facedrive Foods' revenue was $21,694,500 in Fiscal 2021, up from $2,472,300 in Fiscal 2020, with the Company estimating that 1 in 5 independent restaurants in Ontario have an account on its platform.
  • Steer subscription revenue was $2,804,700 in Fiscal 2021, up from $738,000 in Fiscal 2020.
  • Net loss was $29,310,800 (of which $19,886,714.71 was cash) in Fiscal 2021, as compared to a net loss of $17,319,000 (of which $9,590,664 was cash) in Fiscal 2020, meaning that while net loss has grown 69.2%, revenue has grown 546% for the same period.
  • General and administration expenses were $7,352,384 in Fiscal 2021, up from $3,605,182 in Fiscal 2020.

"Fiscal 2021 has been a year of strong revenue growth while building a strong platform to further scale the Company in revenues and operations. We have built an organization in which we can scale our revenues in 2022 and beyond without having to increase our costs at the same rate. Our results also show the continued growth and adoption of our platform.. Our emphasis on data and analytics will be strategically  important to our offerings, as it will be key to expanding and growing our market share. With our recent financings we have a well capitalized Company, and our focus in 2022 will be to leverage our platform and grow revenues year over year," said Chief Executive Officer Suman Pushparajah .

For detailed information please refer to Facedrive's 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (the " 2021 Annual MD&A "), filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com . The following table provides a summary of the Company's financial results for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Selected Financial Highlights

For the years ended December 31,



2021


2020
(Restated –
Note 38)


REVENUE


$

25,416,461

$

3,934,354


COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES







Cost of revenue



27,428,288


3,228,263


General and administration



7,352,384


3,605,182


Operational support



11,754,957


3,764,360


Research and development



2,079,063


1,444,153


Sales and marketing



2,999,199


8,933,587


Amortization



2,721,518


1,010,239


Depreciation



413,526


76,130


Total costs and operating expenses


$

54,748,935


22,061,914


OPERATING LOSS


$

(29,332,474)


(18,127,560)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)







Government and other grants



4,104,361


1,127,130


Foreign exchange loss



(17,166)


(217,610)


Interest expenses



(811,256)


(252,680)


Interest income



38,077


41,663


Gain on lease terminations



42,300


23,014


Deemed disposal of investment



(3,489,916)


-


Fair value gain on investment



13,671


-


Impairment of intangible assets



(67,803)


(350,000)


LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


$

(29,520,206)

$

(17,756,043)

Income tax expense


(85,170)


-

Deferred income tax recovery



294,623


437,000

NET LOSS


$

(29,310,753)


(17,319,043)

Cumulative translation adjustment


$

(31,096)


(75,835)

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(29,341,849)

$

(17,394,878)

Loss per share – basic and diluted


$

(0.31)

$

(0.19)

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted



95,251,514


91,952,197










Name Change

The Company anticipates issuing a notice of meeting in early May 2022 to announce a shareholder meeting date for middle of July 2022 , subject to availability and scheduling conflicts. In addition to serving as the Company's annual general meeting, the Company plans to seek approval of its official name change to "STEER Technologies Inc." by way of Articles of Amendment. Until then, the Company will continue its rebranding efforts including launch of its new website and rebranding of all offerings where possible and applicable.

Shares for Debt

The Company intends to settle the outstanding debts owing by the Company to two consultants in the aggregate amount of $69,500 (the " Debt "), pursuant to agreements with effective dates of May 1st, 2022 , through the issuance of 89,025 common shares of the Company (" Shares "). The Shares will be issued at the price of $0.78 per share (" Shares for Debt "). In issuing the Shares for Debt, the Company intends to preserve cash to better fund its operations. Closing of the Shares for Debt remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility and delivery services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. The Company seeks to execute on its vision by building a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, Steer EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyse, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com .

STEER
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400
Scarborough, ON
Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to the Company's planned expansion of its electric vehicle business, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021 ) and its interim MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021 ) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

__________________________

1 All figures are accurate to the hundreds.

2 " Gross Merchandise Value " (GMV) means the total value of merchandise sold over a given period of time through a customer-to-customer (C2C) exchange site. It is intended to measure of the growth of the business or use of a platform to sell merchandise owned by others. In the Company's case, it includes the value of the food and merchandise ordered and the gross fees charged by the Company to customers on account of rides a substantial portion of which the Company does not recognize as revenue. The most directly comparably GAAP financial measure in the context of our Company is revenue which, for Fiscal Year 2021 was 25,416,461 and for Fiscal Year 2020 was $3,934,354. Note that this is a non-GAAP financial measure, meaning that it is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Company's financial statements and it might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Validates Integration of Tantalus' TUNet Technology with Neptune's R900 System Data

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Validates Integration of Tantalus' TUNet Technology with Neptune's R900 System Data

Utility generates incremental revenue stream by providing billing data to the neighboring utility operated by the City of Oliva, MN

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce that Kandiyohi Power Cooperative has deployed and validated the capability of the Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet®) to capture, integrate and present consumption and flow data from licensed Neptune R900® water endpoints.

Greenlane Renewables Signs $11 Million Contract For New System Sales

Greenlane Renewables Signs $11 Million Contract For New System Sales

  • Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading systems for new RNG projects in the United States

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded an $11.4 million ( US$8.9 million ) contract with a single customer for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption ("PSA") biogas upgrading systems for new food waste-to-renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects across three US states. The customer name has not been disclosed at this time. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

"According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. It is a big problem today that needs solving," said Brad Douville , President and CEO of Greenlane. "We are excited to be part of the solution by supporting an organization's drive to improve the environment through a cost effective decarbonization solution that transforms food waste into RNG. We create innovative and efficient solutions for all types of biogas applications globally, and for this application, Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading system was a perfect fit."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the expected immediate commencement of order fulfillment of the $11.4 million contract; the supply and use of Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading systems to create clean renewable natural gas. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

hand holding green plant

Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian cleantech stocks article.

Investment in renewable energy and clean technology continues to grow. Despite setbacks due to COVID-19, global green recovery efforts have been a boon for the cleantech market.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, such as offshore wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles, electric vehicle infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions, including hydrogen and energy storage installations.

With 2022 in full swing, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE. All companies listed had market caps of at least C$10 million as of April 25, 2022. Numbers and figures were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

Keep reading...Show less

