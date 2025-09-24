Myriad Uranium Closes Private Placement

Myriad Uranium Closes Private Placement

Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M,OTC:MYRUF) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see Myriad's news release dated September 16, 2025), raising gross proceeds of $595,400 through the issuance of 2,381,600 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 until September 24, 2027.

Myriad's CEO Thomas Lamb commented, "This private placement, initially intended to be a quick close to accommodate an important institutional investor, has expanded somewhat, with other key investors boosting their positions and management also participating. We will put these additional funds to very good use."

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $7,000 and issued an aggregate of 28,000 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"), with each Finder's Warrant exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.25 until September 24, 2027. Securities issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period expiring January 25, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for exploration of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital.

Directors and officers of the Company participated in the Financing, and such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA and a 100% interest in the Red Basin Project in New Mexico. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a large-scale mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates. The Company also recently acquired, subject to completing a geophysical survey this year, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico. The announcement regarding the acquisition can be viewed here and a subsequent announcement regarding an expansion of the Company's acreage can be viewed here. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation and fact sheets can accessed at our home page here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. The final news release regarding chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling, which increased average grades by up to 60% relative to 2024 gamma probe grades, can be viewed here.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad Contacts:
Thomas Lamb
President and CEO
tlamb@myriaduranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

