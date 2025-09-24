Myriad Uranium Closes Private Placement

Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") is acting as sole bookrunner (the "Bookrunner") and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg") and Panmure Liberum Limited ("Panmure Liberum") are acting as joint co-managers (the "Co-Managers" and together with the Bookrunner, the "Managers"). Bacchus Capital is acting as Financial Adviser in connection with the Placing.
The Ordinary Shares will be placed at the fixed price of £5.64 per Placing Share (as defined below) (the "Placing Price"). The final number of Ordinary Shares placed (the "Placing Shares") will be determined following the close of the Bookbuild. The Company and the Bookrunner reserve the right to adjust the gross proceeds to be raised under the Placing. The Placing is being conducted utilising the authorities to allot Ordinary Shares in the Company on a non-pre-emptive basis granted at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 4 September 2025.
Highlights of the Placing
- Intention to conduct a non-pre-emptive placing to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (equivalent to approximately £92.5 million) at a price of £5.64 per Placing Share, being the closing mid-market price on 22 September 2025.
- The proceeds of the Placing will be used:
- to fund the purchase of approximately 1.33 million pounds ("lbs") of physical uranium ("U3O8"), fully utilising the Company's purchase option for calendar year 2025 under the Company's agreement with JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom ("Kazatomprom") (the "Kazatomprom Framework Agreement") at a price of US$75.08/lb (which is the average of the weekly TradeTech and UxC spot prices as reported on 12 September 2025 and 15 September 2025, respectively); and
- to pay certain costs associated with the Placing and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Implied Pro Forma Net Asset Value at the proposed U3O8 purchase price is £1,214.3 million, equivalent to £5.60 per Ordinary Share.
- Implied Net Asset Value at the U3O8 price as at 23 September 2025 of US$80.80/lb is £1,306.1 million, equivalent to £6.02 per Ordinary Share.
- The U3O8 being purchased in this transaction represents material allocated under Yellow Cake's 2025 purchase option with Kazatomprom. Delivery of the material purchased pursuant to the 2025 Kazatomprom option is anticipated in 2026.
- The Kazatomprom offer price of US$75.08/lb represents a 7.1% discount to the current spot price of US$80.80/lb (as at 23 September 2025).
- The Company believes that the current level of the uranium price offers a compelling buying opportunity:
- Security of supply continues to be a significant driving force in the nuclear industry, with persistent political strategic considerations balancing on an East / West divide, evidenced by the USA's recent comments about the need to boost its strategic uranium reserve. These supply concerns are underscored by a potentially widening supply / demand gap: developers and producers continue to face operational challenges in meeting or maintaining production targets. At the same time, significant new demand is taking shape in the form of hyperscalers and demand is coming from the rapidly growing sector of data centres.
- Recently, three high profile long-term power deals have been signed in the USA: (i) Amazon Web Services agreement to take all 1,920 MWe from the Susquehanna nuclear plant from 2032 - 2042; (ii) Microsoft agreed a 20 year purchase agreement to re-open the Three Mile Island 1 reactor; and (iii) Meta signed a 20 year purchase agreement for up to 1,121 MWe from the Clinton nuclear power plant.
Andre Liebenberg, Chief Executive Office of Yellow Cake, commented:
"We remain confident in the uranium market's long-term potential and see now as the right moment to fully exercise our 2025 option with Kazatomprom. Secured prior to our 2018 IPO, this agreement allows Yellow Cake to acquire up to US$100 million of uranium annually through to 2027 at a fixed price, providing a key strategic advantage in today's tightening market. By raising equity now, we aim to significantly bolster our uranium holdings, aligning with our core strategy of delivering value to our shareholders through direct exposure to physical uranium. The themes we have set out to our shareholders over the past six months remain very much in place. The supply-demand imbalance continues to intensify, driven by global nuclear energy expansion, persistent production constraints, escalating input costs, and increasing demand for secure supply, all of which reinforce the compelling investment case for Yellow Cake."
Background to the Placing
Corporate Background:
Yellow Cake is a specialist company operating in the uranium sector with a view to holding physical uranium for the long-term.
Yellow Cake was founded on the fundamental premise that uranium, as a commodity, is structurally mispriced and that the incentive price required for new mines to be developed and constructed is higher than the current spot price. This misalignment in pricing has resulted, and is continuing to result, in a lack of investment in new uranium supply which may potentially result in a looming supply gap, as demand for nuclear power as a low-carbon baseload source continues to increase against a flat or declining uranium supply. 2025 saw increasing focus on nuclear as a low-carbon baseload power source, with governments seeking to reduce their reliance on both coal and Russian fuels.
Yellow Cake is differentiated from its peers by the ten-year Kazatomprom Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer. Under the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement, Yellow Cake has the option to purchase up to US$100 million of U3O8 each year for a period of nine years, starting from the Company's IPO in 2018. In 2021, Yellow Cake raised a total of US$375.1 million and inclusive of fully exercising its option under the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement, acquired a total of 8.35 million lb of U3O8. In February 2023, Yellow Cake raised approximately US$75 million and via partially exercising its 2022 option under the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement, acquired a total of 1.35 million lb of U3O8. Later that year, in September 2023, Yellow Cake raised a further US$125 million to purchase 1.5 million lb of U3O8, fully utilising its option under the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement. The U3O8 being purchased in this proposed transaction represents material allocated under Yellow Cake's 2025 option with Kazatomprom. The Company continues to believe that the structural misalignment of supply and demand in the uranium market points to uranium prices increasing from present levels.
Yellow Cake currently holds 21.68 million lb of U3O8. All of this material is held in storage in Canada and France. Delivery of the material purchased pursuant to the 2025 Kazatomprom option is anticipated in 2026.
At the annual general meeting held on 4 September 2025, the Company received shareholder approval to issue an aggregate of up to 46,685,645 shares to raise proceeds to exercise its option under the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement to purchase up to US$100 million of U3O8 in the relevant calendar year, to make purchases of uranium should it be able to identify value accretive purchase opportunities and for general corporate purposes.
On 17 September 2025, a purchase price for U3O8 of US$75.08/lb was offered to the Company by Kazatomprom (using market indicators) for the 2025 option to purchase U3O8 under the terms and conditions of the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement (the "Kazatomprom Purchase"). The Company has until 1 October 2025 to fund the purchase. The price of US$75.08/lb represents a 7.1% discount to the current spot price of US$80.80/lb (as at 23 September 2025).
Use of Proceeds
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing primarily for the Kazatomprom Purchase. In addition, the Company will retain sufficient proceeds of the Placing to pay certain costs associated with the Placing, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
URC Option
In connection with the Subscription Agreement entered into at the time of the Company's IPO, the Company has granted Uranium Royalty Corporation ("URC") an option to acquire between US$2.5 million and US$10 million worth of U3O8 per year in each of the nine calendar years commencing on 1 January 2019, up to a maximum aggregate amount over such nine year period of US$31.25 million worth of U3O8. The price to be paid by URC in the event it exercises its option would be the same price as that which would be payable if the Company were to exercise its rights under the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement to acquire the relevant quantity of U3O8 from Kazatomprom at the relevant time. If URC exercises its option during 2025, the Company may choose to purchase the U3O8 to be delivered to URC pursuant to the option or may deliver it from its own holdings. The price at which URC is entitled to purchase the relevant U3O8 under the option may differ from the price paid by the Company.
Details of the Placing
Canaccord will commence the Bookbuild in respect of the Placing with immediate effect.
The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the appendix to this Announcement (the "Appendix").
The final number of Placing Shares to be issued will be determined following the close of the Bookbuild. The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.
The timing of the close of the Bookbuild as well as allocation of the Placing Shares are at the discretion of the Bookrunner and the Company. The results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable following the close of the Bookbuild.
The Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement) sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing.
The Company has shareholder authority to issue up to 46,685,645 Placing Shares in aggregate under the Placing.
Net Asset Value Update
Yellow Cake's estimated net asset value on 23 September 2025 was £6.02 per share or US$1,765.4 million, consisting of 21.68 million lb of U3O8, valued at a spot price of US$80.80/lb[1] and cash and other current assets and liabilities of US$13.5 million.[2]
Yellow Cake Estimated Net Asset Value as at 23 September 2025
Units
Investment in Uranium
Uranium oxide in concentrates ("U3O8")
(A)
lb
21,682,301
U3O8 fair value per pound (1)
(B)
US$/lb
80.80
U3O8 fair value
(A) x (B) = (C)
US$ m
1,751.9
Cash and other net current assets/(liabilities) (2)
(D)
US$ m
13.5
Net asset value in US$ m
(C) + (D) = (E)
US$ m
1,765.4
Exchange Rate ([3])
(F)
USD/GBP
1.3517
Net asset value in £ m
(E) / (F) = (G)
£ m
1,306.1
Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury ([4])
(H)
216,856,447
Net asset value per share
(G) / (H)
£/share
6.02
At a spot price of US$75.08/lb, the price at which Kazatomprom offered to sell up to US$100 million of uranium to the Company under the terms of the Kazatomprom Framework Agreement, Yellow Cake's estimated net asset value on 23 September 2025 was £5.60 per share or US$1,641.4 million, based on 21.68 million lb of U3O8 and cash and other current assets and liabilities of US$13.5 million.2
Yellow Cake Estimated Net Asset Value as at 23 September 2025 at the Kazatomprom exercise price
Units
Investment in Uranium
Uranium oxide in concentrates ("U3O8")
(A)
Lb
21,682,301
U3O8 fair value per pound (1)
(B)
US$/lb
75.08
U3O8 fair value
(A) x (B) = (C)
US$ m
1,627.9
Cash and other net current assets/(liabilities) (2)
(D)
US$ m
13.5
Net asset value in US$ m
(C) + (D) = (E)
US$ m
1,641.4
Exchange Rate (3)
(F)
USD/GBP
1.3517
Net asset value in £ m
(E) / (F) = (G)
£ m
1,214.3
Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury(4)
(H)
216,856,447
Net asset value per share
(G) / (H)
£/share
5.60
ABOUT YELLOW CAKE
Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, headquartered in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding physical triuranium octoxide ("U3O8"). It may also seek to add value through other uranium-related activities. Yellow Cake and its wholly owned subsidiary (the "Group") seek to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium-related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer. The Group currently holds 21.68 million pounds of U3O8, all of which is held in storage in Canada and France.
Yellow Cake plc's registered office is located at: 3rd Floor, Gaspé House, 66-72 The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 2LH. Further information on the Company, its directors and management, share capital and financial information in respect of the Company and its dealings may be found on its website (https://www.yellowcakeplc.com/) and in its annual report for the year ending 31 March 2025 (https://www.yellowcakeplc.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Yellow-Cake-IAR_2025_v9a.pdf).
This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section below. The Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement) sets out the terms and conditions of the Placing. Persons who have chosen to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendix) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions herein, and to be providing the representations, warranties, agreements, confirmations, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in the Appendix.
