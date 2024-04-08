Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on planned work at its various projects in Canada and Western Australia.

Highlights

  • Radium Point: The Company is now planning extensive diamond drilling activities in Q3 of this year at the Radium Point U-Au-Cu Project (“Radium Point” or the Project”):
    • Alongside ground truthing recently identified targets, the Company will focus on undrilled areas that returned high grade historic rock chip results.
    • Rock chip and channel saw sampling, which is due to commence shortly, will be conducted across a wider, regional area which will compliment a geological sampling and mapping campaign.
    • Sampling planned to verify historic results to known mineralisation along laterally extensive structures visible in aerial surveys.
    • In addition to the works at the Company’s Coppermine Project1, Expert Geophysics has been awarded additional scope to undertake a minimum 1,200 line-km multi-spectral airborne geophysical survey over the identified high-grade epithermal showings, aiming to delineate the core of IOCG hydrothermal cells.
  • Reedy South Gold Project (“Reedy’s”): Drilling underway at the Company’s 100%-owned Reedy Project in WA. Mt Magnet Drilling engaged to execute up to 2,000m of reverse circulation (“RC”) designed to infill and test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.2
  • Lake Johnston Gold and Lithium Project and Diemals Gold, Copper, Lithium and Nickel Project: White Cliff has mobilised contractors and its own staff to undertake a targeted soils and bedrock sampling program across the largely unexplored Lake Johnston Gold and Lithium Project as well as the Diemals Project, both of which are in underexplored and emerging mineral provinces.
  • Bentley Copper Gold Project: The Company has progressed stakeholder engagement for its highly prospective Bentley Copper Gold project and is looking forward to having the exploration licence application granted shortly for this complimentary IOCG project to Radium Point.
At Radium Point (recognised as Canadas largest uranium mine between 1932 and 19603) the Company has engaged local Canadian exploration experts to execute and oversee geological, logistical and personnel support for what will be a significant diamond drilling campaign during 2024. This group was selected due to their network of local and regional suppliers and support contractors, historical knowledge of the project as well as expertise operating in the Canadian North. In close consultation with the Company, they will manage the maiden drilling program, field works and airborne surveys to be undertaken.

Work at the Project , including diamond drilling, regional mapping, sampling and airborne surveys, will occur in parallel with planned work at Coppermine and will start in Q2 2024.

Recent digitisation of historic data has revealed several highly prospective and previously untested target areas within Radium Point4. Drilling will target Uranium (U), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag) and Copper (Cu) mineralisation.

Additionally, White Cliff has identified low-cost efficient work programs for its refined core focus on its four remaining highly prospective WA assets - Reedy South, Lake Tay, Diemals and Bentley - which are designed to maximise the Company’s shareholder value.

Commenting on the update, White Cliff Chairman Roderick McIllree said:

"Leveraging local experts has allowed us to significantly accelerate activities for both Radium and Coppermine. Utilising local expertise allows us to undertake, with confidence, work streams that until recently were probably only possible in 2025 if undertaken solely by the Company.

Being able to soon kick off a maiden drilling campaign at Radium Point after only securing the licences in the last few months is a testament to the internal expertise of the organisation. This, coupled with the fact that these projects were organically grown, positions us perfectly to capture the entire value matrix of any discovery with the benefit of rising gold, silver, copper and uranium prices. Our desktop work relating to the digitisation of Radium Point and Coppermine is ongoing and continues to demonstrate incredible potential. I, like the rest of the team looking forward with anticipation to the results of this year’s field activities that are expected to continue until November.”

“Now that we have progressed our divestment and rationalisation program within Australia, the focus for White Cliff’s portfolio is to look at various ways to monetise and create value for shareholders. The remaining projects are all excellent prospects and we look forward to executing these campaigns and updating investors in due course.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 2, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac , +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2024-302109286.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avenira Limited

Operational and Financial Update

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company’s operations and finances.

International Lithium CEO and Chairman John Wisbey.

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.

“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.

“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.

Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY)

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology


Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

