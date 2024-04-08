Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on planned work at its various projects in Canada and Western Australia.
Highlights
- Radium Point: The Company is now planning extensive diamond drilling activities in Q3 of this year at the Radium Point U-Au-Cu Project (“Radium Point” or the Project”):
- Alongside ground truthing recently identified targets, the Company will focus on undrilled areas that returned high grade historic rock chip results.
- Rock chip and channel saw sampling, which is due to commence shortly, will be conducted across a wider, regional area which will compliment a geological sampling and mapping campaign.
- Sampling planned to verify historic results to known mineralisation along laterally extensive structures visible in aerial surveys.
- In addition to the works at the Company’s Coppermine Project1, Expert Geophysics has been awarded additional scope to undertake a minimum 1,200 line-km multi-spectral airborne geophysical survey over the identified high-grade epithermal showings, aiming to delineate the core of IOCG hydrothermal cells.
- Reedy South Gold Project (“Reedy’s”): Drilling underway at the Company’s 100%-owned Reedy Project in WA. Mt Magnet Drilling engaged to execute up to 2,000m of reverse circulation (“RC”) designed to infill and test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.2
- Lake Johnston Gold and Lithium Project and Diemals Gold, Copper, Lithium and Nickel Project: White Cliff has mobilised contractors and its own staff to undertake a targeted soils and bedrock sampling program across the largely unexplored Lake Johnston Gold and Lithium Project as well as the Diemals Project, both of which are in underexplored and emerging mineral provinces.
- Bentley Copper Gold Project: The Company has progressed stakeholder engagement for its highly prospective Bentley Copper Gold project and is looking forward to having the exploration licence application granted shortly for this complimentary IOCG project to Radium Point.
At Radium Point (recognised as Canadas largest uranium mine between 1932 and 19603) the Company has engaged local Canadian exploration experts to execute and oversee geological, logistical and personnel support for what will be a significant diamond drilling campaign during 2024. This group was selected due to their network of local and regional suppliers and support contractors, historical knowledge of the project as well as expertise operating in the Canadian North. In close consultation with the Company, they will manage the maiden drilling program, field works and airborne surveys to be undertaken.
Work at the Project , including diamond drilling, regional mapping, sampling and airborne surveys, will occur in parallel with planned work at Coppermine and will start in Q2 2024.
Recent digitisation of historic data has revealed several highly prospective and previously untested target areas within Radium Point4. Drilling will target Uranium (U), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag) and Copper (Cu) mineralisation.
Additionally, White Cliff has identified low-cost efficient work programs for its refined core focus on its four remaining highly prospective WA assets - Reedy South, Lake Tay, Diemals and Bentley - which are designed to maximise the Company’s shareholder value.
Commenting on the update, White Cliff Chairman Roderick McIllree said:
"Leveraging local experts has allowed us to significantly accelerate activities for both Radium and Coppermine. Utilising local expertise allows us to undertake, with confidence, work streams that until recently were probably only possible in 2025 if undertaken solely by the Company.
Being able to soon kick off a maiden drilling campaign at Radium Point after only securing the licences in the last few months is a testament to the internal expertise of the organisation. This, coupled with the fact that these projects were organically grown, positions us perfectly to capture the entire value matrix of any discovery with the benefit of rising gold, silver, copper and uranium prices. Our desktop work relating to the digitisation of Radium Point and Coppermine is ongoing and continues to demonstrate incredible potential. I, like the rest of the team looking forward with anticipation to the results of this year’s field activities that are expected to continue until November.”
“Now that we have progressed our divestment and rationalisation program within Australia, the focus for White Cliff’s portfolio is to look at various ways to monetise and create value for shareholders. The remaining projects are all excellent prospects and we look forward to executing these campaigns and updating investors in due course.”
