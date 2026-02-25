Moveworks from ServiceNow achieves FedRAMP® moderate authorization to provide secure conversational AI to public sector

The Moveworks platform serves as the AI front door for government agencies, delivering search and action across the federal enterprise.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced that Moveworks has achieved FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Moderate Authorization. This milestone enables federal agencies, defense contractors, and public sector organizations to securely deploy Moveworks' AI Assistant platform across the workforce to search and act across business applications, freeing up employees and federal workers to focus on mission readiness and outcomes.
Federal agencies face increasing pressure to modernize service delivery while managing technical debt and staffing constraints, and adhering to the highest standards of data security, privacy, and compliance. Moveworks addresses these challenges by creating the front door to public sector agencies along with a frictionless employee experience that meets employees where they already work. The platform supports communication in over 100 languages, ensuring a consistent support experience across the global federal workforce.
Moveworks is powered by a proprietary Reasoning Engine that allows the platform to understand, plan, execute, and adapt to requests within an organization's unique workflows. By combining search and action in one interface, Moveworks reduces the manual work required to resolve routine requests.
"For federal agencies, security is the bedrock of every mission, but it shouldn't be a barrier to innovation," said Damián Hasse, chief information security officer for Moveworks from ServiceNow. "This authorization allows us to bring Moveworks GovCloud to the public sector, offering a secure path to eliminate manual backlogs and fragmented tools."
Moveworks GovCloud
To meet the specific requirements of the public sector, Moveworks GovCloud is a dedicated environment built on AWS GovCloud (US). This reflects years of investment in secure architecture and rigorous controls to support the needs of complex, security-sensitive environments. While Moveworks offers deep native integration with ServiceNow, the platform is also available as a standalone solution, capable of serving as the AI Assistant platform for any public sector agency.
Key benefits of Moveworks GovCloud include:
- Understanding complex requests, planning multi-step workflows, and taking action across connected business systems for government personnel.
- Increased operational efficiency by extending the capacity of limited staff by autonomously resolving high-volume, routine IT, HR, and Finance requests.
- Native integrations, Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace, and Moveworks Agent Studio allow for secure, end-to-end automation across existing government technology stacks.
"The government workforce deserves the best technology solutions to power mission success," said Mike Hurt, GVP, Public Sector for ServiceNow. "By achieving FedRAMP authorization, Moveworks provides a secure, agentic AI gateway that eliminates the friction of fragmented systems. Its unified conversational interface automates the everyday complexities of IT, HR, and procurement, allowing public servants to focus on mission outcomes."
For more information about Moveworks GovCloud and its FedRAMP authorized AI platform, please visit: https://www.moveworks.com/us/en/solutions/ai-for-federal-government
To view the Moveworks FedRAMP marketplace listing, please visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2332364851
Moveworks is already trusted by leading organizations that support the federal ecosystem, including Leidos, ManTech, and Broadcom. This authorization extends Moveworks' proven capabilities to the broader federal landscape, providing civilian and defense agencies with a modern, intuitive conversational interface for their workforces.
This achievement is a cornerstone of Moveworks' long-term commitment to the public sector. The company intends to pursue additional certifications, including FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorizations, to further support mission-critical objectives.
Moveworks will be showcasing its FedRAMP-authorized technology during a breakout session called "Transforming Employee Experience with ServiceNow's Agentic AI Front Door" at the ServiceNow Gov Forum on March 5, 2026.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. In December 2025, ServiceNow closed its acquisition of Moveworks. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225511142/en/
Media Contact
Kira Caban
Head of Public Relations, Moveworks by ServiceNow
Press@moveworks.ai