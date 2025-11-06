Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Acquires Southern California Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility Triple Net Leased to Oldcastle Infrastructure for $92 Million

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), announced today the acquisition of an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility located in Southern California for approximately $92 million. The property is subject to a long-term absolute triple net lease with Oldcastle Infrastructure, a subsidiary of CRH plc, the world's largest building materials company.

Commenting on the transaction, Will Milam, Head of U.S. Investments at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, said: "This acquisition exemplifies MSREI's strategy of sourcing and securing institutional-quality net lease investments in core logistics markets. The IOS facility is a mission-critical asset for Oldcastle and a cornerstone for regional infrastructure supply. We are excited to partner with them to support their long-term operational needs in Southern California."

Located in Fontana, CA's Southwest Industrial Park, the rare 26-acre parcel is unique in scale, with virtually no comparable IOS parcels available in the region. Oldcastle has operated at this location for over 30 years.

"By shifting property expenses, taxes, and maintenance obligations to the tenant, net lease structures mitigate real estate owners' exposure to volatility and unexpected costs, making net lease cash flows among the most predictable in real estate," said Lauren Hochfelder, Co-CEO of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing. "Beyond the benefits of net lease, we expect U.S. industrial to benefit from the continued supply chain realignment, including increased onshoring of manufacturing."

