Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Acquires MorningStar Denver Senior Living Portfolio for $305 Million

Morgan Stanley Investment Management and MorningStar Senior Living (MorningStar) announced today that investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) have acquired a MorningStar senior housing portfolio from Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $305 million. The portfolio is comprised of 463 units across three communities near Denver. MorningStar, a leading senior housing operator based in Denver, will continue to operate the communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203969168/en/

Commenting on the acquisition, Will Milam, Head of U.S. Investments at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, said: "We are pleased to acquire this high-quality portfolio of senior housing communities, which has demonstrated strong historical performance. As people age, their real estate needs evolve and as the first Baby Boomers are turning 80 this year, demand for senior housing is rising rapidly. We expect this sector to grow nearly 5% annually over the next five years as this population cohort expands."

"MorningStar is proud to begin our new partnership with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, marked by their acquisition of three stand-out Colorado assets—an exciting start to a strong future together," said Jamie Ranzan, President and CIO for MorningStar.

Funds managed by MSREI have been actively investing in senior housing since 2022 and today have an ownership interest in approximately 30 senior living communities across the United States with nearly 3,000 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

About MorningStar Senior Living

An integrated developer, owner and operator of premier retirement communities, MorningStar's portfolio encompasses 40 properties under operation or development representing 5,000+ units under management or in development in 11 states in the Midwest and Western United States. In our home state of Colorado we have 14 communities, employing over 1300 people. Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, MorningStar is privileged to elevate life for those who taught the rest of us how to live. For more, visit morningstarseniorliving.com .

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core / core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $53 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.8 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2024. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide strong long-term investment performance, outstanding service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations Contacts:

Alyson Barnes
212.762.0514
alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com

Lorna Lee
720.505.9930
llee@mstarliving.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan StanleyMSNYSE:MSFintech Investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Highlight Drill Results: GS2508 1.05 g/t Au over 120.7 m in the Cleary Zone GS2528 1.78 g/t Au over 61 m in the Cleary Zone GS2531 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3 m in the Dolphin Zone Note: The reported widths refer to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS PATRICK MCGRATH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS PATRICK MCGRATH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McGrath as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. McGrath succeeds Sarah Oliver, who will be stepping aside after serving as CFO since 2016. Ms.... Keep Reading...
NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further positive high-grade oxide antimony drill results from surface at the newly discovered antimony-gold "Bullet Zone" at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project",... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce more results from its inaugural drilling campaign at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All results have now been received and cement BRW's... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Apple unveils the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

ABx Unveils Rare Earths Sample from Deep Leads Resource

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche