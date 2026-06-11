Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Acquires Mission-Critical Defense Manufacturing Facility in Greater Boston

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), announced today the acquisition of a 300,000-square-foot mission-critical defense manufacturing facility located in Taunton, MA, approximately 40 miles south of Boston. The property is subject to a long-term absolute triple net lease with a leading defense contractor.

Commenting on the transaction, Will Milam, Head of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing U.S., said: "This acquisition reflects MSREI's strategy of identifying institutional-quality net lease investments anchored by investment-grade tenants in mission-critical facilities. The specialized nature of the facility combined with the tenant's deep operational investment supports the likelihood for continued long-term occupancy."

The purpose-built facility is situated on more than 25 acres within the Myles Standish Business Park, which is one of the top industrial parks in the Boston metropolitan area.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core / core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $58 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of April 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide strong long-term investment performance, outstanding service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations Contact:
Alyson Barnes
+1 212 762-0514
alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com

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