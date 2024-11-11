Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Astral Resources

More Wide, High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman

Significant assays such as 33m at 3.75g/t Au with high-grade zones up to 63.4g/t Au confirm the high-grade nature and upside potential of the Kamperman Deposit

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final 11 holes for 1,254 metres of the recently completed 31-hole (3,834-metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received for the final 11 holes (1,254 metres) of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Kamperman Deposit, part of Astral’s 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project near Kalgoorlie. Best results include:
    • 33 metres at 3.75g/t Au from 58 metres including 3 metres at 14.8g/t Au from 75 metres in hole FRC387;
    • 10 metres at 1.63g/t Au from 131 metres and 22 metres at 5.21g/t Au from 149 metres including 2 metres at 30.9g/t Au from 164 metres and 2 metres at 12.2g/t Au from 168 metres in hole FRC389;
    • 22 metres at 4.44g/t Au from 105 metres including 2 metres at 25.9g/t Au from 121 metres in hole FRC388;
    • 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au from 76 metres including 1 metre at 63.4g/t Au from 77 metres in hole FRC385;
    • 12 metres at 1.19g/t Au from 18 metres and 24 metres at 1.29g/t Au from 80 metres in hole FRC381;
    • 13 metres at 1.14g/t Au from 24 metres in hole FRC384; and
    • 20 metres at 0.79g/t Au from 30 metres in hole FRC382.
  • RC holes FRC387, FRC388 and FRC389 represent a very successful in-fill test of the deposit, with the three holes averaging 112 gram-metres1.
  • RC hole FRC385 targeted high-grade gold mineralisation associated with a zone of silicification intersected in three previous holes. FRC385 targeted a potential high-grade zone oriented in a north-west – south-west orientation and successfully intersected 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au including a 1 metre interval of 63.4g/t Au, confirming geological interpretations.
  • Results of the 31-hole RC program were not included in the maiden Kamperman Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) announced on 1 November 2024 of 2Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 83.8koz of contained gold6. The results demonstrate the opportunity for continued MRE growth at Kamperman.
  • The RC rig relocated to the Mandilla Gold Project to complete the in-fill program at the Iris Deposit. The RC drill rig is currently completing the final hole of this program and then will commence a 16-hole drill program at Eos testing the extent of fresh rock gold mineralisation adjacent to the Eos palaeochannel deposit.
  • Also at Mandilla, a diamond drill (DD) rig has commenced a four-hole/1,600 metre drill program ahead of an update to the Theia MRE, which is expected to be reported in the March Quarter, 2025.
  • The first hole of this DD program has already been completed with a significant number of visible gold occurrences observed during the logging process. (Refer to Cautionary Note below).

Figure 1 – Map illustrating the location of the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.

Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “Following the recent release of the maiden Kamperman MRE, it is highly encouraging to now be reporting further high-grade in-fill results and a successful drill test of a previously identified high-grade zone. These results highlight the potential for MRE upside at Kamperman.

“The in-fill drill line (FRC387, FRC388 and FRC389) testing the high-grade southern zone at Kamperman returned excellent results including 33 metres at 3.75g/t Au, 22 metres at 4.44g/t Au and 22 metres at 5.21g/t Au. These three in-fill holes averaged a gold accumulation of 112 gram-metres through this high-grade southern zone. This is clearly a very successful in-fill test and bodes well for the potential to upgrade the MRE in this area.

“A potential high-grade gold zone was also tested with hole FRC385, returning a spectacular intercept of 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au from 76 metres including 1 metre at 63.4g/t Au from 77 metres.

“Previous drilling in the vicinity has seen this characteristically silicified zone intersected in three holes with assay results of 3.7 metres at 12.2g/t Au, 5 metres at 3.11g/t Au and 10 metres at 5.04g/t Au including 1 metre at 28.5g/t Au inFRC350.

“This further successful test of an interpreted high-grade shoot adds confidence as to the continuity of this zone and our ability to interpret controls and presents as further upside to the current Kamperman MRE.

“The RC rig is now progressing with the in-fill and extensional programs at Iris and Eos respectively and, once complete, will be returned to Kamperman to complete a 15-hole (2,110 metre) in-fill program.

“Diamond drilling of four in-fill holes at Theia is progressing well. The first hole of this program has already been completed with, pleasingly, a significant number of occurrences of visible gold observed during the logging process.

Plans are underway to secure a second diamond drill rig. This has the potential to increase the rate of progress of both the current four-hole in-fill program at Theia and the geotechnical program required to inform the open pit parameters for the Hestia and Eos open pits in the Mandilla PFS.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

