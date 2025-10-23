Moody's Named #1 in Chartis RiskTech100® for the Fourth Year Running

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has been named the #1 company in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 ® report, marking the firm's fourth straight year at the top of the ranking.

The RiskTech100 ® is widely recognized as the go-to guide for risk and compliance technology providers, and Moody's consistent placement at the top of the list is a testament to its industry-leading solutions and unwavering dedication to its customers. Moody's continued leadership is driven by a clear strategy: leverage our massive data and analytics estate, deliver actionable insights, and empower organizations and individuals to navigate risk with confidence.

"Our data, solutions, and insights help the world's leading institutions make decisions that help fuel greater economic prosperity. Earning the top spot in the Chartis rankings for the fourth consecutive year reflects the trust customers place in Moody's and the value we deliver," said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's . "As the pace of change accelerates, we're committed to evolving alongside our customers so they can turn today's risks into tomorrow's opportunities."

In addition to earning the highest overall position, Moody's won in 12 individual categories:

  • Overall Strategy
  • Overall Market Presence
  • Overall Functionality
  • Overall Bankingf
  • Overall Insurance
  • Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)
  • Credit Data: Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)
  • Credit Data: Wholesale
  • Credit Portfolio Management
  • Credit Risk for the Banking Book
  • Financial Crime: Data
  • Natural Catastrophe Risk Solutions and Tools

Chartis Research seeks out organizations that drive business performance through effective risk management, governance, and compliance. Their team spent nearly a year talking to vendors, technology buyers, and end-users before making selections for the 2026 RiskTech100 ® .

"Moody's blend of data, analytics and software platforms continues across a broad range of risk categories, and it has been able to leverage its strength in analytics areas including credit, securitization, insurance, client and entity analytics, regulatory reporting, commercial real estate, lending operations and ALM," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "This has enabled it to create dominant positions across the data, software and analytics spectrum, as reflected in its continued top ranking in RiskTech100 this year, and 12 individual category awards."

For more information about Moody's, visit https://www.moodys.com/

ABOUT MOODY'S

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.

For Moody's Investor Relations:
SHIVANI KAK
Investor Relations
+1 212-553-0298
Shivani.Kak@moodys.com

For Moody's Communications:
JOE MIELENHAUSEN
Communications
+1 212-553-1461
Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Moody'sMCONYSE:MCOFintech Investing
MCO
The Conversation (0)
Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has reviewed historic drill logs recently obtained for 13 drill holes reported by American Yellowknife Mines from drilling conducted in 1951 at the MCO targets on the west side of O'Connor Lake. Slave Lake has noted that pegmatites and pegmatitic... Keep Reading...

Moody’s Corporation Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) reaffirmed its full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of US$9.10 to US$9.30, though the firm now expects to be toward the lower end of that range. As quoted in the press release: “We are revising Moody’s Investors Service’s full year 2020 revenue... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant