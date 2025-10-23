Moody's Named #1 in Chartis RiskTech100® for the Fourth Year Running

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has been named the #1 company in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 ® report, marking the firm's fourth straight year at the top of the ranking.
The RiskTech100 ® is widely recognized as the go-to guide for risk and compliance technology providers, and Moody's consistent placement at the top of the list is a testament to its industry-leading solutions and unwavering dedication to its customers. Moody's continued leadership is driven by a clear strategy: leverage our massive data and analytics estate, deliver actionable insights, and empower organizations and individuals to navigate risk with confidence.
"Our data, solutions, and insights help the world's leading institutions make decisions that help fuel greater economic prosperity. Earning the top spot in the Chartis rankings for the fourth consecutive year reflects the trust customers place in Moody's and the value we deliver," said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's . "As the pace of change accelerates, we're committed to evolving alongside our customers so they can turn today's risks into tomorrow's opportunities."
In addition to earning the highest overall position, Moody's won in 12 individual categories:
- Overall Strategy
- Overall Market Presence
- Overall Functionality
- Overall Bankingf
- Overall Insurance
- Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)
- Credit Data: Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)
- Credit Data: Wholesale
- Credit Portfolio Management
- Credit Risk for the Banking Book
- Financial Crime: Data
- Natural Catastrophe Risk Solutions and Tools
Chartis Research seeks out organizations that drive business performance through effective risk management, governance, and compliance. Their team spent nearly a year talking to vendors, technology buyers, and end-users before making selections for the 2026 RiskTech100 ® .
"Moody's blend of data, analytics and software platforms continues across a broad range of risk categories, and it has been able to leverage its strength in analytics areas including credit, securitization, insurance, client and entity analytics, regulatory reporting, commercial real estate, lending operations and ALM," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "This has enabled it to create dominant positions across the data, software and analytics spectrum, as reflected in its continued top ranking in RiskTech100 this year, and 12 individual category awards."
For more information about Moody's, visit https://www.moodys.com/
ABOUT MOODY'S
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023837101/en/
For Moody's Investor Relations:
SHIVANI KAK
Investor Relations
+1 212-553-0298
Shivani.Kak@moodys.com
For Moody's Communications:
JOE MIELENHAUSEN
Communications
+1 212-553-1461
Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com