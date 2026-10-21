Moody's Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the third quarter 2026.
The Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on Moody's IR website at ir.moodys.com . In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .
Teleconference Details:
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Date and time
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October 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET
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Duration
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1 hour
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Webcast
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The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".
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Dial in
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U.S. and Canada
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+1-833-461-5787
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Other callers
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+1-626-884-3620
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Passcode
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706 179 185
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Webcast replay
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A replay will be available immediately after the call on October 21, 2026.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com
ABOUT Moody's
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021173860/en/
Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com
Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com