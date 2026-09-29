Monumental Energy Discusses the Onshore Mauku Block Target Inside the Tirua Point Acreage

Monumental to Hold 60% Majority Stake
Monumental Energy Corp. (" Monumental " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MNRG; FSE: ZA6; OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 18, 2026, its reinterpretation of the Mauku block data within the Tirua Petroleum Exploration Permit (PEP 61554) has been completed and a target area (seen in red in the image) has now been chosen once the final application permit is granted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZPAM) governing body. The application for PEP 61554 was made in early 2026 and the 3-month period for counter bids closed on August 12, 2026.
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Note: Application PEP 61554 with the location of previous wells drilled in the area. PEP 61554 is within the red lines above.
Tirua Application Area : A defined 254 sq km area, assigned the application name PEP 61554, located onshore and offshore in the northern part of the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand. Technical work undertaken by the bid group has defined two gas condensate prospects known as Mauku NE and Mangatoa .
Mauku NE is an Eocene aged Mangahewa Group prospect with a recoverable resource potential of 200Pj and is situated updip of a 2013 well (Mauku-1) that defined a 140m net reservoir intersection. Sandstones of the Mangahewa Formation are the reservoir in several major existing fields.
The Mangatoa prospect is a very large 1000Pj plus prospect at a deeper level in the mid-Cretaceous aged Taniwha Formation. An offshore well, Te Ranga-1 (1986) intersected a 100m section of the Taniwha Formation (3740-3842mAHBKB). Petrophysical reviews of wireline and well data have interpreted moveable hydrocarbons within sands in this unit. Gas facilities that are able to handle and process the gas to sell directly to market are located as close as 30KM from this target area.
The scale of the Mauku NE and its relatively shallow target depth of 2000 meters and being drillable from an onshore location make it a compelling prospect.
Additionally, below Mauku NE lies the southern culmination of the Mangatoa target. Recently reprocessed seismic indicates that this prospect can also be drilled from the onshore. The Te Ranga offshore well intercepted gas sands 400m lower on the target and 25km north of the expected intercept in the proposed Mauku NE well. Modern technology and onshore to offshore drilling could now make these gas sands potentially economically attractive and establish a major reserve. Additional technical work is required, including drilling, before Monumental will know the full extent of these targets.
If PEP 61554 is acquired, it is expected that Monumental will own a 60% stake in this license, with 3TCF (a private New Zealand company) owning 30% and New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV:NZ) (" NZEC ") owning the remaining 10%. Prior to owning and operating PEP 61554 these three parties will need to finalize a joint-venture and operating agreement, obtain any required TSX Venture Exchange approvals, and obtain any additional New Zealand government regulatory approvals.
Maximilian Sali, CEO, Director and Founder comments:
"Gas prices in New Zealand spiked as high as $20.55 NZ per MCF ($11.50 USD) due in part to the significant lack of new gas to market. Monumental Energy is working diligently and quickly to apply for new gas barring acreage and bring new investment to these areas that the company deems extremely beneficial to the country of New Zealand and shareholders. We look forward to obtaining an interest in PEP 61554 and carrying out an exploration program."
Darkstar Capital Investor Relations
The Company also announces that it has engaged Darkstar Capital (" Darkstar "), a Toronto-based firm, pursuant to a services agreement dated September 28, 2026, effective October 1, 2026 (the " Agreement "), to assist with investor outreach and market awareness efforts. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Darkstar will provide marketing services, including e-mail and SMS text outreach for corporate awareness purposes, in compliance with applicable laws. The Company has paid Darkstar a one-time account set-up fee of $2,500 plus applicable taxes and will pay Darkstar a retainer of $3,800 per month plus applicable taxes over the twelve-month term. The Company may terminate the Agreement at any time by giving thirty days' written notice to Darkstar, and termination takes effect thirty days after Darkstar receives the notice.
Darkstar is at arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company, and neither Darkstar nor its principal and managing director, Izzy Shakfa, nor any affiliate, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. There is no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Darkstar will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Darkstar is located at 40 King Street West Toronto, ON, M5H 3Y2, Canada, and can be contacted at info@darkstarcapital.ca .
VTV Corporate Services Investor Relations
The Company also announces that it has engaged VTV Corporate Services Inc. (" VTV "), an Ontario-based firm, pursuant to a services agreement dated September 28, 2026, (the " Agreement "), to deliver strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services including content development, development of web assets, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization, for a total retainer of $25,000 plus applicable taxes for period up to December 1, 2026. The Company may terminate the Agreement at any time by giving ten days' written notice to VTV.
VTV is at arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company, and neither VTV nor its principals and any affiliate, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. There is no performance factors contained in the Agreement and VTV will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. VTV is located at 21 Raintree Path Etobicoke, ON M9C 5A9 Canada, Canada, and can be contacted at vitaliy@vtvservices.com .
About VTV Corporate Services Inc.
VTV Corporate Services delivers turnkey financial, governance, compliance, and investor relations and investor awareness solutions that enable public company leaders to focus on growth, not busy work. Founded by two active executives and board members of public companies, Ivan Riabov, CA, CPA, a former PwC senior manager and Manulife director, and Vitaliy Savitsky, a former CG equity research analyst and entrepreneur, VTV combines big-league experience with startup agility.
Stock Options
The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate 727,453 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of three years from the date of grant, pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. The Options vest of the date of grant. All of the Options (and any shares issuable upon exercise or settlement thereof) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of grant pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Monumental Energy Corp.
Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sectors. The Company is building a strategic position in New Zealand's onshore Taranaki Basin, targeting near-term oil production and longer-term natural gas development.
The Company has a funding agreement with New Zealand Energy Corp. (" NZEC ") targeting production optimization and workover opportunities across existing fields. The Company also holds securities of NZEC and a call option and royalty interest related to the Copper Moki wells.
Monumental additionally maintains exposure to the critical minerals sector through a 2% net smelter return royalty on Summit Nanotech's interest in the Salar de Turi lithium project in Chile.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
/s/ "Max Sali"
Max Sali, CEO, Director and Founder
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, obtaining the Tirua PEP 61554 license, entering into an agreement with 3TCF and NZEC regarding the Tirua PEP 61554, carrying out future work on the Company's oil and gas projects, potential additional oil and gas transactions, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals and the price of oil and gas, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological assumptions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain surface access agreements or understandings from local communities, land owners or Indigenous groups, fluctuation in exchange rates, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, decrease in the price of lithium, cesium and other metals, decrease in the price of oil and gas, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including from the Indigenous communities), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929794940/en/
Max Sali , Chief Executive Officer, Director and Founder
Email: max@monumental.energy
Phone: 1-604-367-8117
Technical Contact Information:
Bill Treuren , Lead Technical Director
Email: billtreuren.exothermic@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +64 21 666 776