Money20/20 USA Underway with NYSE as Exchange Partner: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 20th
- Money20/20 to feature NYSE Vice Chair
- NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris will speak on a panel on Wednesday, titled, 'From Pilot to P&L: Running Digital Assets as a Business.'
- Harris will be joined by leaders from DTCC, Cari LLC, and Matter Labs.
- NYSE Media Center on-site in Las Vegas
- About two dozen executives will be interviewed in NYSE's branded location, with most of those guests being CEOs or founders in Fintech.
- Guests from Plaid, FIS, KeyBank, and Socure, among others, make up the list of interviewees.
- Sunbit's Personal Loan Push at Money20/20
- The personal finance partner said it will enter personal loan market in 2027.
- This establishes the company's third product line, following its point-of-sale financing and credit card businesses.
- Taking Stock will be live at the Venetian
- Host J.D. Durkin will interview leaders from Perplexity, Drivewealth and Rain.
- Show will stream live from Money20/20 through Wednesday at 3:58pm ET and you can catch the action across our NYSE platforms.
Opening Bell
TREX (NYSE: TREX) celebrates its 30th anniversary
Closing Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) celebrates the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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