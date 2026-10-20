Money20/20 USA Underway with NYSE as Exchange Partner: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 20th

  • Money20/20 to feature NYSE Vice Chair
    • NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris will speak on a panel on Wednesday, titled, 'From Pilot to P&L: Running Digital Assets as a Business.'
    • Harris will be joined by leaders from DTCC, Cari LLC, and Matter Labs.
  • NYSE Media Center on-site in Las Vegas
    • About two dozen executives will be interviewed in NYSE's branded location, with most of those guests being CEOs or founders in Fintech.
    • Guests from Plaid, FIS, KeyBank, and Socure, among others, make up the list of interviewees.
  • Sunbit's Personal Loan Push at Money20/20
    • The personal finance partner said it will enter personal loan market in 2027.
    • This establishes the company's third product line, following its point-of-sale financing and credit card businesses. 
  • Taking Stock will be live at the Venetian
    • Host J.D. Durkin will interview leaders from Perplexity, Drivewealth and Rain.
    • Show will stream live from Money20/20 through Wednesday at 3:58pm ET and you can catch the action across our NYSE platforms.

Opening Bell
TREX (NYSE: TREX) celebrates its 30th anniversary

Closing Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) celebrates the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

J.D. Durkin interviews Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/money2020-usa-underway-with-nyse-as-exchange-partner-nyse-content-update-302914072.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/20/c7649.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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