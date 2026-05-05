Minsud Announces Option Grant

TSX-V: MSR

Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR,OTC:MDSQF) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company (the "Stock Options") to certain directors and consultants of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.34 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. As of the date hereof, a total of 16,926,742 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and, after this new grant, 13,510,000 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/05/c9198.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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