Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)
August 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") on July 30, 2026.
As previously announced on July 30, 2026 (the "Announcement"), the Company applied for the MCTO as it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certificates (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The Required Filings were required to be made no later than July 29, 2026.
The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed and the MCTO is revoked. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases until the situation is satisfactorily rectified.
The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement, (a) other than as described herein, there have been no changes to the information contained in the Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to shareholders, (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203, (c) there has not been any other subsequent specified default by the Company following the Announcement under NP 12-203, and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
The Company's management, together with its audit committee, continues to work diligently with its auditor to provide all necessary information and complete the Required Filings. The Company currently expects to file the Required Filings on or about September 28, 2026.
The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains delayed in filing the Required Filings.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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