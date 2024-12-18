Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Mines and Money

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Mines and Money Miami, a key event for the mining industry, will take place on February 21-22, 2025, at the James L. Knight Center. This event brings together decision-makers from mining companies, investors, technology firms, banks, and government representatives.


Mines and Money Miami, a key event for the mining industry, will take place on February 21-22, 2025, at the James L. Knight Center. This event brings together decision-makers from mining companies, investors, technology firms, banks, and government representatives.

The 2025 conference will feature a lineup of speakers and exhibitors from various sectors of the mining value chain. The program will focus on strategic challenges facing the industry, with discussions on critical mineral supply chains, junior mining mergers and acquisitions, commodity price performance, and technological advancements.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

  • Emily Olson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vale Base Metals
  • Richard Williams, Executive Chairman, Bunker Hill Mining
  • Marcelo Godoy, Chief Technology Officer, AngloGold Ashanti
  • Cam Paterson, Senior Vice President, Finance & IT, Pan American Silver
  • Kent O’Hara, President, 4R Energy, Nissan
  • Dr. Sarah J. Ryker, Associate Director, Energy & Mineral Resources, US Geological Survey
  • Jeff Currie, Chief Strategy Officer, Energy Pathways, Carlyle

Mines and Money Miami also offers attendees the chance to connect through the Mines and Money Connect meeting platform, enabling them to schedule meetings with industry executives based on their specific interests. To continue these conversations into the evening, the event will feature exciting networking receptions, including a luxury yacht reception that highlights Miami's unique appeal.

Mines and Money Miami is an ideal platform for raising capital, exploring new markets, sharing ideas, and forming relationships within the mining sector.


For more information and to register, visit https://hubs.ly/Q02ZzmZw0

uranium investinglithium investinggold investing
The Conversation (0)
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt


Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Seeks Fair Resolution in Mali Through Arbitration

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that its operating entities in Mali, namely Société des Mines de Loulo SA and Société des Mines de Gounkoto SA, have submitted a request for arbitration to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), in accordance with the provisions of their respective Mining Conventions with the State of Mali, to address matters of disagreement regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto complex.

This step reflects Barrick's commitment to adhering to established processes for resolving disputes in a fair and transparent manner. The arbitration mechanism, provided for under the Somilo and Gounkoto Mining Conventions with the State, has previously proven to be an effective tool for reinforcing partnerships and finding mutually acceptable solutions through an independent and competent authority.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

Iceni Enters Farm-in Deal with Gold Road for a Value up to A$44 million

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to advise of a binding Farm-in Agreement and share placement transaction with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR) over tenements around and containing the Company’s Guyer Gold Trend, within the 14 Mile Well Gold Project (14MWGP or Project) located between Leonora and Laverton in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Offers).

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Zero Candida Technologies:Pioneering Technology-driven, Innovative Solution for Non-drug Treatment of Candidiasis

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2025

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

Tech Investing

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

graphite investing

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY® Gridpacks

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Base Metals Investing

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur Project Update

×