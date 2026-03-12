Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in The Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in The Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that Remy Luthringer, PhD, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in The Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum being held March 17-18, 2026.

The Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum
Format: Company presentation
Day/Time: Wednesday, March 18 at 8.30 AM ET
Webcast: Webcast Link:
https://event.summitcast.com/view/4Ggc9Rmi4GQpDPGZwDp8g8/DdYPDYEQLLU6kp2AWRS6bu


If you are interested in a virtual meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your Stifel representative.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investors & Media Events and Presentations webpage for ninety days following the event.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is initiating a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Contacts:
Investor inquiries:

Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


