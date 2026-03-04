Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that Remy Luthringer, PhD, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference being held March 10-11, 2026 in Miami, FL.
| The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
|Format:
|Company presentation
|Day/Time:
|Tuesday, March 10 at 9:35 AM ET
|Webcast:
|https://event.summitcast.com/view/BuMiPNPtyHKimMF6k4AFMd/SKrutqyvQVtnaKJDseE6uU
If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your Citizens Bank representative.
A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investors & Media Events and Presentations webpage for ninety days following the event.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is initiating a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.
