Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 18, 2025
American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cowboy State Mine area within its flagship Hallack Creek Rare Earths Project. The update incorporates the results from 18 additional channel samples and coincides with the acquisition of two new exploration drilling permits.
Highlights
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the Cowboy State Mine (“CSM”) Area RECLASSIFIES INDICATED RESOURCE BY 68.4 MILLION TONNES.
- 102 Channel Samples collected in 2025 provided data points for an updated geological resource model, resource conversion and mineral resource ESTIMATE
- Summer exploration and mapping collected 18 additional channel samples across the CSM area
- 18 Channel samples returned average values of 5,471 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO)
- Standout sample (CS25-RM111) contained a new record high assay grade for the entire Halleck Creek Resource with a Total Rare Earth Oxide (“TREO”) grade of 13,816 PPM, which is 4X higher than the resource average
- New exploration drilling permits obtained at Halleck Creek:
- 27 hole locations were permitted at the CSM area for the Development drilling needed for future technical studies beyond the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”)
- 29 hole locations were permitted at the Bluegrass area, a potential exploration target which would add to total Halleck Creek Mineral Resource Estimates
Odessa Resource Ltd. (“Odessa”), of Perth Australia, were commissioned to update the geological resource model for the CSM Area using 102 channel samples collected during 2025. The locations and assays for the 102 channel samples added to the geological resource model reside in Appendix B. The updated mineral resource estimate for the Cowboy State Mine area is approximately 547.5 million tonnes using a TREO cut-off grade of 1,00ppm, see Table 1 and Figure 4. The channel sample results enabled Odessa to reclassify approximately 63.9 million tonnes to the indicated category from the inferred category from the Mineral Resource Estimate presented in the February 2025 updated CSM Scoping Study1, see Table 2. Additional mapping associated with the channel sampling expanded the resource area to increase the CSM mineral resource estimate by approximately 4.5 million tonnes. It should be noted that the overall tonnage increase and change in grade do not reflect a material change to the total resource estimates for the Cowboy State Mine area.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ARR:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
12 February
American Rare Earths Limited
Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America
09 November
Optimisation Update
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November
Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery
Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and... Keep Reading...
16 November
Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation... Keep Reading...
13 November
Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Mr Ian Stockton as Non-Executive Technical Director with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025. Mr Stockton is a highly credentialed... Keep Reading...
13 November
Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production
Fast-track execution positions Locksley among leaders in restoring America's antimony supply chain and processing capabilities. Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) provided an update on the company's progress and immediate plans as they aggressively move forward their... Keep Reading...
13 November
Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals
Critical Mineral Company Locksley Resources Limited Advances Towards U.S. Antimony ProductionInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on the rollercoaster ride for Antimony and related stocks as... Keep Reading...
12 November
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced advancements with its U.S. Mine-to-Market strategy. The Company has delivered numerous key technical milestones including a LiDAR underground survey, metallurgical processing updates,... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00