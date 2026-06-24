Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended May 28, 2026.

Fiscal Q3 2026 highlights

  • Revenue of $41.46 billion versus $23.86 billion for the prior quarter and $9.30 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $28.24 billion, or $24.67 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $28.86 billion, or $25.11 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $25.39 billion versus $11.90 billion for the prior quarter and $4.61 billion for the same period last year

"Micron's record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers' rapidly growing demand. We believe our multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron's strong financial performance."

Quarterly Financial Results
  GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
(in millions, except per share amounts) FQ3-26 FQ2-26 FQ3-25   FQ3-26 FQ2-26 FQ3-25
               
Revenue $ 41,456   $ 23,860   $ 9,301     $ 41,456   $ 23,860   $ 9,301  
Gross margin   35,056     17,755     3,508       35,199     17,876     3,623  
Percent of revenue   84.6 %   74.4 %   37.7 %     84.9 %   74.9 %   39.0 %
Operating expenses   1,738     1,620     1,339       1,518     1,421     1,133  
Operating income   33,318     16,135     2,169       33,681     16,455     2,490  
Percent of revenue   80.4 %   67.6 %   23.3 %     81.2 %   69.0 %   26.8 %
Net income   28,243     13,785     1,885       28,857     14,021     2,181  
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)   24.67     12.07     1.68       25.11     12.20     1.91  


For the third quarter of 2026, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $7.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $18.3 billion. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $30.2 billion. On June 24, 2026, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on July 21, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2026.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results
  FQ3-26 FQ2-26 FQ3-25
       
Cloud Memory Business Unit      
Revenue $ 13,769   $ 7,749   $ 3,386  
Gross margin   83 %   74 %   58 %
Operating margin   78 %   66 %   46 %
       
Core Data Center Business Unit      
Revenue $ 11,524   $ 5,687   $ 1,530  
Gross margin   87 %   74 %   38 %
Operating margin   83 %   67 %   20 %
       
Mobile and Client Business Unit      
Revenue $ 11,521   $ 7,711   $ 3,255  
Gross margin   87 %   79 %   24 %
Operating margin   86 %   76 %   15 %
       
Automotive and Embedded Business Unit      
Revenue $ 4,634   $ 2,708   $ 1,127  
Gross margin   79 %   68 %   26 %
Operating margin   75 %   62 %   11 %


Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026:

FQ4-26 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion
Gross margin Approximately 86% Approximately 86%
Operating expenses Approximately $1.86 billion Approximately $1.65 billion
Diluted earnings per share $30.73 ± $1.00 $31.00 ± $1.00


Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Product highlights

  • HBM4, built on 1-beta DRAM technology, is in high-volume shipments for our lead customer's platform, and qualification samples have been shipped to multiple end-customers.
  • Development of HBM4E, built on 1-gamma DRAM technology, is well underway, with volume production expected in calendar 2027.
  • Qualification samples of 256GB DDR5 RDIMMs, built on 1-gamma DRAM technology and advanced 3D die stacking, has shipped to key server ecosystem enablers.
  • Our LP5X SOCAMM2 products are in high-volume production, and we have expanded our LP5X SOCAMM2 offerings across multiple capacity points.
  • G9-based PCIe Gen6 high-performance SSD is now in high-volume production.
  • We commenced shipments of our high-capacity 245TB QLC SSD.
  • Gen5 QLC PC Client SSD with G9 NAND has achieved successful lead customer qualification.
  • 1-gamma 16Gb LPDDR5X has begun high-volume ramp at a leading smartphone OEM, and we are currently sampling our 1-gamma 24Gb LP5X product to multiple smartphone customers.
  • 1-gamma LPDDR5 reached automotive product readiness, with samples delivered to key customers, and we shipped our first 1-gamma DDR5 samples to a robotaxi customer.
  • G9-based UFS 4.1 automotive NAND solution began first volume shipments.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, our customers, including customer demand, our products and technology, including expectations on production, and our financial and operating performance, including our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026, as well as our investments in manufacturing and goals for such investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.


(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Nine Months Ended
  May 28,
2026 		February 26,
2026 		May 29,
2025 		May 28,
2026 		May 29,
2025
           
Revenue $ 41,456   $ 23,860   $ 9,301   $ 78,959   $ 26,063  
Cost of goods sold   6,400     6,105     5,793     18,502     16,244  
Gross margin   35,056     17,755     3,508     60,457     9,819  
           
Research and development   1,316     1,250     965     3,737     2,751  
Selling, general, and administrative   407     344     318     1,088     891  
Other operating (income) expense, net   15     26     56     43     61  
Operating income   33,318     16,135     2,169     55,589     6,116  
           
Interest income   215     155     135     509     350  
Interest expense       (32 )   (123 )   (106 )   (353 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (321 )   (98 )   (68 )   (559 )   (90 )
    33,212     16,160     2,113     55,433     6,023  
           
Income tax (provision) benefit   (4,978 )   (2,371 )   (235 )   (8,178 )   (695 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   9     (4 )   7     13     10  
Net income $ 28,243   $ 13,785   $ 1,885   $ 47,268   $ 5,338  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 25.03   $ 12.25   $ 1.69   $ 41.97   $ 4.79  
Diluted   24.67     12.07     1.68     41.40     4.75  
           
Number of shares used in per share calculations          
Basic   1,128     1,126     1,118     1,126     1,114  
Diluted   1,145     1,142     1,125     1,142     1,123  


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As of May 28,
2026 		February 26,
2026 		August 28,
2025
       
Assets      
Cash and equivalents $ 24,995   $ 13,908   $ 9,642  
Short-term investments   1,027     681     665  
Receivables   31,025     17,314     9,265  
Inventories   8,567     8,267     8,355  
Other current assets   1,123     1,243     914  
Total current assets   66,737     41,413     28,841  
Long-term marketable investments   4,106     2,038     1,629  
Property, plant, and equipment   56,426     51,408     46,590  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   683     684     736  
Intangible assets   473     468     453  
Deferred tax assets   700     680     616  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   3,837     3,668     2,783  
Total assets $ 134,112   $ 101,509   $ 82,798  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 15,521   $ 10,997   $ 9,649  
Current debt   582     585     560  
Other current liabilities   3,385     2,714     1,245  
Total current liabilities   19,488     14,296     11,454  
Long-term debt   5,140     9,557     14,017  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   654     656     701  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   1,020     1,002     1,018  
Other noncurrent liabilities   7,086     3,539     1,443  
Total liabilities   33,388     29,050     28,633  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock   128     127     127  
Additional capital   14,442     14,092     13,339  
Retained earnings   94,682     66,824     48,583  
Treasury stock   (8,502 )   (8,502 )   (7,852 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (26 )   (82 )   (32 )
Total equity   100,724     72,459     54,165  
Total liabilities and equity $ 134,112   $ 101,509   $ 82,798  
       


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Nine Months Ended May 28,
2026 		May 29,
2025
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $ 47,268   $ 5,338  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   6,862     6,203  
Stock-based compensation   954     722  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   (19,953 )   (123 )
Inventories   (212 )   148  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   3,329     38  
Other current liabilities   2,139     (681 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   5,203     259  
Other   112     (109 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   45,702     11,795  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (19,602 )   (10,199 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (4,072 )   (1,203 )
Proceeds from government incentives   2,989     1,294  
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   1,233     1,249  
Other   (236 )   (30 )
Net cash used for investing activities   (19,688 )   (8,889 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Repayments of debt   (9,380 )   (3,604 )
Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards   (762 )   (290 )
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program   (650 )    
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (437 )   (392 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt       4,430  
Other   583     70  
Net cash used for financing activities   (10,646 )   214  
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   8     (3 )
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   15,376     3,117  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   9,646     7,052  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,022   $ 10,169  


Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr.
  May 28,
2026 		February 26,
2026 		May 29,
2025
       
GAAP gross margin $ 35,056   $ 17,755   $ 3,508  
Stock-based compensation   143     121     115  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 35,199   $ 17,876   $ 3,623  
       
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,738   $ 1,620   $ 1,339  
Stock-based compensation   (198 )   (176 )   (148 )
Other   (22 )   (23 )   (58 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,518   $ 1,421   $ 1,133  
       
GAAP operating income $ 33,318   $ 16,135   $ 2,169  
Stock-based compensation   341     297     263  
Other   22     23     58  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 33,681   $ 16,455   $ 2,490  
       
GAAP net income $ 28,243   $ 13,785   $ 1,885  
Stock-based compensation   341     297     263  
Loss on debt prepayments   325     47     46  
Other   23     25     58  
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   (75 )   (133 )   (71 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 28,857   $ 14,021   $ 2,181  
       
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,145     1,142     1,125  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   4     7     19  
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,149     1,149     1,144  
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 24.67   $ 12.07   $ 1.68  
Effects of the above adjustments   0.44     0.13     0.23  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 25.11   $ 12.20   $ 1.91  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr.
  May 28,
2026 		February 26,
2026 		May 29,
2025
       
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,388   $ 11,903   $ 4,609  
       
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (7,826 )   (6,387 )   (2,938 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   9     5     12  
Proceeds from government incentives   733     1,378     266  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (7,084 )   (5,004 )   (2,660 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 18,304   $ 6,899   $ 1,949  


The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Gains and losses from debt prepayments;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.


Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
 
FQ4-26 GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
             
Revenue $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion           $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion
Gross margin Approximately 86%     % A   Approximately 86%
Operating expenses Approximately $1.86 billion   $205 million B   Approximately $1.65 billion
Diluted earnings per share(1) $30.73 ± $1.00     $0.27   A, B, C   $31.00 ± $1.00


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions) 		 
     
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 159  
B Stock-based compensation – research and development   138  
B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative   67  
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments   (55 )
    $ 309  

(1)   GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations satyakumar@micron.com (408) 450-6199 Mark Plungy Media Relations mplungy@micron.com (408) 203-2910

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