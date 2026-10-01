Michelle Ferguson Joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Hyannis, MA

UBS announced today that Michelle Ferguson has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. Michelle joins the UBS Greater New England Market, led by Regional Director Chris DiMuria, Market Executive James Ducey, and Market Director Bryan Collins.

"Michelle has dedicated her career to helping clients navigate life's biggest financial decisions, while also giving back to the community she calls home," said Bryan Collins, UBS Market Director for Greater New England. "We are thrilled to welcome her to UBS and look forward to the impact she will have on our clients and our team."

Michelle joins UBS from Edward Jones and brings more than 20 years of financial services experience. Throughout her career, she has held roles with Bank of America, Sovereign Bank, and Edward Jones, helping clients navigate important financial decisions and build lasting relationships based on trust, personalized advice, and exceptional service.

Born in the Philippines, Michelle attended the University of San Carlos, where she developed her passion for finance and management. After beginning her career in the Philippines, Michelle relocated to Cape Cod in the early 2000s. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Michelle is deeply committed to community service. She volunteers with the YMCA Teen Achievers Steering Committee and supports the Financial Empowerment Program at WE CAN, helping individuals gain the knowledge and confidence to achieve their financial goals.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:

Christina Aquilina
christina.aquilina@ubs.com

Chloe White
chloe.white@ubs.com

https://www.ubs.com

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