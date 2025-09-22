Michael Hubbard, Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member, Appointed as Interim CEO of SOL Strategies

Leah Wald Steps Down from Board and CEO Role After Completing Corporate Transformation

SOL Strategies Inc. (NASDAQ: STKE) (CSE: HODL) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced that Leah Wald, Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") will be stepping down as Director effective immediately and as CEO effective October 1st, 2025. The Company has appointed its Chief Strategy Officer and Director, Michael Hubbard, as Interim CEO while an executive search mandate led by an external firm is underway.

Mr. Hubbard brings several years of experience operating infrastructure on the Solana blockchain, having founded a Solana validator, Laine, in 2021 and having grown it to a peak of over 5.5m SOL delegated before it was acquired by the Company earlier this year.

"Michael's deep knowledge of the Solana ecosystem, prior experience founding a successful software services company, and novel ideas for the future of the Company, including tokenizing our stock on-chain, are going to be strong assets as we pursue the continued growth of our business as a blockchain infrastructure provider to institutions. We wish to thank Ms. Wald for her leadership during a critical phase in our Company's evolution," said Luis Berruga, Chairman.

This transition caps a pivotal year for SOL Strategies, where the Company cross-listed to NASDAQ, developed the Solana treasury model and evolved into a sophisticated infrastructure provider with an ecosystem-focused business model.

"It has been a thrilling year as Cypherpunk Holdings became SOL Strategies and developed the Solana treasury model," said Mr. Hubbard. "With our multiple validators, recent Nasdaq cross-listing and our deep and experienced leadership team of Max Kaplan, Chief Technology Officer, Doug Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Andrew McDonald, Chief Operating Officer we are well positioned to continue to create shareholder value and deliver on our mission of providing institutional staking services while furthering our treasury goals as part of the DAT++ model."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the Company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents may be obtained under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:
John Ragozzino, CFA
solstrategies@icrinc.com
203-682-8284

Company Contact:
Andrew McDonald
Chief Operating Officer
andrew@solstrategies.io
Tel: 437-562-3714

Media Contact: solstrategies@scrib3.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). A statement other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to tokenizing the Company's stock on-chain, the future growth of the Company as a blockchain infrastructure provider to institutions, the Company's ability to create shareholder value and deliver on its mission of providing institutional staking services while furthering its treasury goals as part of the DAT++ model, and the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at al.

Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking information.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, or agents make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

SOURCE: SOL Strategies Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267374

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SOL StrategiesHODL:CCCSE:HODLOTCQB:CYFRFBlockchain Investing
HODL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin and Ethereum coins in front of a rising green financial graph.

Crypto Market Update: US$1.5B Bullish Crypto Bets Liquidated in Sharpest Drop Since March

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 22) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Dogecoin coin with "D" symbol on an orange fabric background.

Dogecoin and XRP Enter ETF Mainstream with First US Spot Listings

Dogecoin and XRP, two widely followed cryptocurrencies, have hit the US exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

REX-Osprey, a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, launched the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE:DOJE) and the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (CBOE:XRPR) this week, marking the first US ETFs to provide spot exposure to the tokens.

Greg King, CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, framed the move as an extension of the firm’s first-to-market strategy, commenting, “Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles."

Keep reading...Show less
Canada flag and various crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Ether and XRP.

15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2025

While directly holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum is a popular option, investors looking for alternatives are clamoring for financial products such as crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Canada first launched Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2021. These Canadian Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs allow investors to place returns in tax-sheltered accounts like tax-free savings accounts or registered retirement savings plans.

“There is a high demand for a Bitcoin product that has all the features that people love about ETFs — that they trade on an exchange, that they’re liquid,” Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., told Bloomberg in mid-2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin coin on scattered US$100 bills.

Dollar Doubts: Why Crypto Could Gain Ground as an Investor Safe Haven

The US’ growing debt burden and rising borrowing costs are sharpening questions about the long-term credibility of the dollar, while simultaneously opening the door for cryptocurrencies to position themselves as alternatives for investors seeking protection from inflation.

A new report from Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset investment platform, argues that macroeconomic imbalances in the US could drive increasing demand for crypto assets.

“Because of the large debt stock, rising interest rates, and a lack of other viable means for dealing with it, the US government’s commitment to control money supply growth and inflation may no longer be fully credible,” the firm said in its analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Bitcoin coins stacked against a purple background.

Crypto Market Update: Fed Cuts Rates, Bitcoin Price Reacts

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 17) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding a Bitcoin above soil, with an Australian flag background.

OKX Arrives in Australia with New Crypto Platform

California-based blockchain firm OKX has rolled out a new self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) platform in Australia. SMSFs allow members to directly manage and control their retirement investment.

According to a Tuesday (September 16) report, the platform offers “institutional-grade” custody, multi-signature wallets and monthly proof-of-reserves covering 22 highly traded assets.

“Trustees have been crying out for institutional-grade infrastructure that doesn’t compromise on compliance or security. That’s exactly what we’ve built,” OKX Australia CEO Kate Cooper told Crypto News Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project