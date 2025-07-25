Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

 

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29 th .

 

  July 23   rd  

 
                      
  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
Andean Silver Ltd.   (OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)  
G50 Corp. Limited   (OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)  
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.   (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)  
Viva Gold Corp.   (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)  
Liberty Gold Corp.   (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)  
UR-Energy Inc.   (NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)  
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company   (OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)  
Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.   (OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)  
 Element79 Gold Corp.   (OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF)
Rackla Metals Inc.   (TSXV: RAK)  
 

  
July 24   th  

 
                
  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
Heliostar Metals Ltd.   (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)  
Camino Minerals Corp   (OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)  
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.   (OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)  
Silver47 Exploration Corp.   (OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA)  
Axcap Ventures Inc.   (OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)  
AbraSilver Resource Corp.   (OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)  
Myriad Uranium Corp.   (OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)  
 

 
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

 

  About Virtual Investor Conferences   ®

 

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

 

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

  Media Contact:  
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,   media@otcmarkets.com   

 

  Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:  
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com  

 

High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 21, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTCQB: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development, engaged under contract to support the Company's renewed growth trajectory and strategic capital markets initiatives.

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

  Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com  

Element79 Gold Corp (OTCQB: ELMGF, CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru, today announced that CEO and Director, James C. Tworek, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23, 2025

 

  DATE : July 23, 2025
TIME: 1:30pm EST  
LINK:   REGISTER HERE  
Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23-29, 9am-5pm EST – booking link: Element79 Gold - 1x1 Meeting Management Link  

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Corporate Guidance and Strategic Update for Remainder of 2025

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Corporate Guidance and Strategic Update for Remainder of 2025

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire June 30, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79" or the "Company") announces its forward corporate guidance for the remainder of 2025, outlines recent strategic developments regarding its Lucero Project in Peru, and reaffirms its operational focus on its advanced-stage projects in Nevada, USA.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Capitalizing on Trend, Accelerating Transition

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Capitalizing on Trend, Accelerating Transition

 

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

 

To view the full publication, "Surging Gold Prices Fuel Junior Miner's Push to Production," please visit: https://ibn.fm/PxDwC .

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

 

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

 

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Hammerdown Gold Project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Hammerdown"), near the towns of King's Point and Springdale, including its Pine Cove milling facility located near the towns of Baie Verte and Ming's Bight.

Highlights:

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 24, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed all aspects of preparation for a diamond drilling program slated to begin in early August 2025 at its 100%-owned Mosseau Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec (Figure 1). This follows an extensive regional data compilation, high-resolution magnetic survey, and encouraging results from recent fieldwork, including reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, soil sampling.

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

 
 
  •   2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities.  
    •  
  •   Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces and 15% grade increase from our Sept/24 resource estimate.
    •  
  •   Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 11.9 Moz at 1.04 g/t Au, a 11 % increase in ounces, at the same grade
    •  
  • Cut-off grades are unchanged at 0.50 g/t Au.
    •  
  •   The 2025 Program will consist of infill and expansion drilling. Infilling is expected to continue the trend of enhancing grade and ounces, while converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.
    •  
  •   Ongoing Metallurgical Work has demonstrated >90% recoveries with sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. Additional test work is ongoing for these and conventional processing methods.
    •  
 
 
 

   2025 PROGRAM   

 
  •   Drilling in progress with four rigs, 30,000m planned.

       Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

          
    •  
  •   Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource
    .      
    •  
  •   Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2025.  
    •  
 
 

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . In line with the results from our 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from our extensive metallurgical program. This represents another critical milestone in our ongoing exploration and development efforts.

 

 

