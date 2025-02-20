Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metal Bank (ASX:MBK)

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East


Targeting high-demand copper-gold projects, Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) offers a compelling investment opportunity by exploring assets in Australia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The company focuses on optimizing and divesting the Livingstone gold project to generate capital for expanding its copper projects in the Middle East. Metal Bank's strong regional presence, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, is underpinned by deep industry relationships and extensive operating experience.

The company is securing copper and other critical minerals projects in Saudi Arabia, through its joint venture company, Consolidated Mining Company (CMC). CMC is 60 percent owned by MBK and 40 percent by Central Mining Holding Company. Its first project, Wadi Al Junah, has been awarded exploration licences in November 2024.

Metal Bank's Wadi Al Junah Project

Wadi Al Junah is a joint venture through Consolidated Mining Company (CMC, MBK 60 percent). Exploration activities include regional geochemical surveys, surface mapping, and shear-zone anomaly identification. Phase 1 drilling is planned for Q2 2025.

Company Highlights

  • Strategically focused on copper exploration and development, leveraging extensive experience and partnerships in the MENA region. Aiming for long-term growth from copper assets.
  • Focused on the Livingstone gold project divestment, with ongoing JORC resource optimization, and strong corporate acquisition interest. If divested, proceeds are earmarked to fast-track exploration on the company’s copper projects.
  • Expanding in Saudi Arabia by progressing the Wadi Al Junah copper project through a joint venture with Central Mining Holding Company.
  • Disciplined capital allocation approach focused on low overheads and in-ground exploration investment.
  • The company’s leadership team brings a proven track record in Saudi Arabia and Australia of exploration success and project execution, positioning the company for long-term value creation in the critical minerals market.

This Metal Bank profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) to receive an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:mbkcopper investinggold investingGold Investing
MBK:AU
Metal Bank
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold Cycle Just Starting, Plus Silver and Uranium Outlook

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shared his thoughts on gold, including where the metal is in the current cycle, what its price potential is long term and what type of gold stock offers the most opportunity at the moment.

He also explained why he thinks a monetary regime change is closer than ever, and why the catalyst for this shift may come from a different place than many market participants expect.

"I think with the highest probability that I've seen in my investing career that the next six months have the risk of looking very different from the last 20 years," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Achieved 2024 Total Gold Production and Consolidated Cost Guidance; Goose Project Remains On Track for First Gold in Q2 2025 and Total Capital Estimate Remains at C$1,540 Million; Q1 2025 Dividend of US$0.02 per Share Declared

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Looming Mining Boom Ripe for Global Investors

In the ever-evolving global mining landscape, Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as a formidable player, supported by its ambitious Vision 2030 initiative and rich mineral geology that is increasingly attracting savvy mining companies.

Vision 2030 is a comprehensive economic transformation plan that aims to diversify the Kingdom's economy beyond oil, with the mining sector playing a pivotal role. This article delves into the opportunities and advantages that make Saudi Arabia an increasingly attractive mining jurisdiction for investors worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces Production of 8.5 Ounces Per Ton Gold Concentrate, Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources Announces Production of 8.5 Ounces Per Ton Gold Concentrate, Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce production of concentrate grading 8.52 ounces per ton gold. The concentrate was produced utilizing the gravity circuit at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill with ore from its Fran Gold Project. The results are in-line with recent metallurgical studies that produced 8.54 ounces per ton gold concentrate utilizing gravity separation ( see Press Release dated December 16, 2024 ). The Company continues to process ore and optimize the mill in coordination with its refinery partner.

Multi-element analyses and fire assay with gravity finish were conducted by ALS Geochemistry Reno, Nevada, utilizing ALS Analytical Procedure ME-ICP41 and Au-GRA22.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Announces 2025 AZ Exploration Plans and Inaugural Drill Campaign at Chair Mountain

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce details of its upcoming exploration program at the 11,755-hectare AZ project, located approximately 36km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon and is the largest of Yukon Metals' seventeen properties, which total over 42,500 hectares.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Files Technical Reports for Lumwana Expansion and Reko Diq Projects

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has filed technical reports for each of the Reko Diq Project and the Lumwana Expansion Project in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

The technical reports are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

