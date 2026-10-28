Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2026 results

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026
   2025
   % Chg   2026
   2025
   % Chg
Homes closed (units)     3,187       3,685     (14)%     9,879       11,271     (12)%
Home closing revenue   $ 1,162,352     $ 1,399,335     (17)%   $ 3,658,085     $ 4,357,148     (16)%
Average sales price — closings   $ 365     $ 380     (4)%   $ 370     $ 387     (4)%
Home orders (units)     3,083       3,636     (15)%     10,322       11,426     (10)%
Home order value   $ 1,179,266     $ 1,415,089     (17)%   $ 3,956,044     $ 4,520,704     (12)%
Average sales price — orders   $ 383     $ 389     (2)%   $ 383     $ 396     (3)%
Ending backlog (units)                 1,611       1,699     (5)%
Ending backlog value               $ 637,167     $ 670,007     (5)%
Average sales price — backlog               $ 396     $ 394     1%
Home closing gross margin     17.4%       19.1%     (170) bps     17.8%       20.7%     (290) bps
Earnings before income taxes   $ 84,815     $ 128,248     (34)%   $ 277,903     $ 481,467     (42)%
Net earnings   $ 67,784     $ 99,297     (32)%   $ 213,723     $ 368,982     (42)%
Diluted EPS   $ 1.04     $ 1.39     (25)%   $ 3.22     $ 5.13     (37)%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"In the third quarter of 2026, we navigated an increasingly challenging homebuying environment marked by rising mortgage interest rates and persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. Constrained affordability weighed on consumer sentiment, which was reflected in our 15% year-over-year decline in third quarter orders despite achieving an average absorption pace of 3.0 net sales per month per store," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "In light of current market conditions, we intentionally focused on preserving margins rather than pursuing a higher sales pace."

"We were able to convert nearly 190% of our backlog this quarter, delivering 3,187 homes across our larger footprint of 348 communities," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Third quarter 2026 home closing revenue of $1.2 billion generated adjusted home closing gross margin of 17.9%, excluding $6.0 million of real estate inventory impairments and terminated land deal walk-away charges, and SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue of 11.0%, nearly in line with the prior year period as we were able to leverage our larger size and cost control initiatives to maximize profitability."

"In today's volatile market, prudently managing capital is a key priority, as we continue to focus on maintaining sufficient liquidity. During the quarter, we pulled back our land investments by almost 40% year-over-year to $329 million and returned $86 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends. We are confident that the strength of our balance sheet and prudence around cash preservation will be a differentiator, as we expect market conditions to continue to be unpredictable over the next several quarters. In the first nine months of 2026, we have returned nearly $380 million of capital to shareholders, representing 177% of total earnings so far this year," concluded Mr. Lord. "We ended the third quarter of 2026 with cash of $677 million, no borrowings under our revolving credit facility, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 18.9%. As of September 30, 2026, our book value per share increased 4% year-over-year."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

  • Orders of 3,083 homes for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 15% year-over-year as a result of 21% lower average absorption pace, which was partially offset by a 7% increase in average community count. Third quarter 2026 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $383,000 was down 2% from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher utilization of incentives and related costs including rate buy-downs, as well as geographic mix.
  • The 17% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the third quarter of 2026 to $1.2 billion was due to 14% lower closing volume of 3,187 homes combined with a 4% decrease in ASP on closings to $365,000. The year-over-year decline in ASP on closings was primarily due to higher utilization of incentives and related costs including rate buy-downs, as well as geographic mix.
  • Home closing gross margin of 17.4% in the third quarter of 2026 was 170 bps lower than 19.1% in the prior year as a result of higher lot and incentive costs coupled with lost leverage on lower home closing revenue, which were partially offset by direct cost savings and lower performance-based compensation expense. Excluding $6.6 million of real estate inventory impairments and a $0.6 million net credit related to terminated land deal walk-away charges in the third quarter of 2026, and $8.7 million of real estate inventory impairments and $5.8 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the prior year, adjusted home closing gross margin was 17.9% and 20.1% for the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. In the third quarter of 2026, we incurred $0.9 million of terminated land deal walk-away charges, which were more than offset by $1.5 million of recoveries related to previously incurred walk-away charges.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of third quarter 2026 home closing revenue were 11.0% compared to 10.8% in the third quarter of 2025, as a result of lost leverage on lower home closing revenue and higher technology costs, which were partially offset by an intentional pull back in discretionary expenses and decreased performance-based compensation expense.
  • The third quarter effective income tax rate was 20.1% in 2026 compared to 22.6% in 2025. The 2026 tax rate reflected acquired below-market transferable clean fuel production tax credits.
  • Net earnings were $68 million ($1.04 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2026, a 32% decrease from $99 million ($1.39 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2025, mainly resulting from lower home closing revenue and gross profit. Excluding quarterly impairments and walk-away charges for each period, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.11 and $1.55 for the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders for the first nine months of 2026 decreased 10% year-over-year, reflecting a 20% decrease in average absorption pace partially offset by a 12% increase in average communities compared to the first nine months of 2025. The 3% lower ASP on orders for the first nine months of 2026 compared to prior year was primarily due to higher utilization of incentives and related costs including rate buy-downs, as well as geographic mix.
  • Home closing revenue decreased 16% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2026 to $3.7 billion, driven by 12% lower home closing volume and a 4% decrease in ASP on closings compared to the first nine months of 2025. The year-over-year decline in ASP on closings reflected higher utilization of incentives and related costs including rate buy-downs, as well as geographic mix.
  • Home closing gross margin of 17.8% decreased 290 bps in the first nine months of 2026 from 20.7% in the prior year due to higher lot and incentive costs coupled with lost leverage on lower home closing revenue, which were partially offset by direct cost savings and lower performance-based compensation expense. Excluding $12.6 million of real estate inventory impairments and $1.0 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the first nine months of 2026 and $8.7 million of real estate inventory impairments and $11.4 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the prior year, adjusted home closing gross margin was 18.1% and 21.2% for the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue was 11.0% in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 10.7% in the prior year, as a result of lost leverage on lower home closing revenue and higher technology costs, which were partially offset by an intentional pull back in discretionary expenses and decreased performance-based compensation expense.
  • The effective income tax rate in the first nine months of 2026 was 23.1% compared to 23.4% in 2025.
  • Net earnings were $214 million ($3.22 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2026, a 42% decrease from $369 million ($5.13 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2025, primarily reflecting lower home closing revenue and gross margins. Excluding year-to-date impairments and walk-away charges for each period, adjusted diluted EPS was $3.38 and $5.35 for the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 totaled $677 million. This compared to cash and cash equivalents of $775 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Land acquisition and development spend, net of land development reimbursements, totaled $329 million and $528 million for the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.
  • Approximately 71,800 lots were owned or controlled as of September 30, 2026, compared to approximately 80,800 lots as of September 30, 2025. Nearly 2,000 net new lots were added in the third quarter of 2026, representing an estimated 21 future communities.
  • Third quarter 2026 ending community count of 348 was up 4% compared to prior year and up 2% sequentially from the second quarter of 2026.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 26.9% and 18.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2026, which compared to 26.0% and 16.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2025.
  • The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.48 per share totaling $31 million in the third quarter of 2026. This compared to $0.43 per share totaling $30 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date dividends paid were $94 million and $92 million in 2026 and 2025, respectively.
  • During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 757,128 shares of stock, or 1.2% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $55 million, consistent with the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, the Company repurchased 4,101,288 shares of stock, or 6.0% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $285 million, up 97% compared to prior year of $145 million. As of September 30, 2026, $229 million remained available to repurchase.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2026. To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-800-445-7795 US toll free or 1-785-424-1699. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2026
   2025
   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 1,162,352     $ 1,399,335     $ (236,983 )   (17)%
  Land closing revenue   6,081       16,068       (9,987 )   (62)%
  Total closing revenue   1,168,433       1,415,403       (246,970 )   (17)%
  Cost of home closings   (959,746 )     (1,132,378 )     (172,632 )   (15)%
  Cost of land closings   (5,957 )     (15,876 )     (9,919 )   (62)%
  Total cost of closings   (965,703 )     (1,148,254 )     (182,551 )   (16)%
  Home closing gross profit   202,606       266,957       (64,351 )   (24)%
  Land closing gross profit   124       192       (68 )   (35)%
  Total closing gross profit   202,730       267,149       (64,419 )   (24)%
Financial Services:              
  Revenue   7,497       8,460       (963 )   (11)%
  Expense   (3,982 )     (4,311 )     (329 )   (8)%
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   1,244       331       913     276%
  Financial services profit   4,759       4,480       279     6%
Commissions and other sales costs   (82,441 )     (99,722 )     (17,281 )   (17)%
General and administrative expenses   (45,170 )     (51,787 )     (6,617 )   (13)%
Interest expense   (1,352 )           1,352     N/A
Other income, net   6,289       8,128       (1,839 )   (23)%
Earnings before income taxes   84,815       128,248       (43,433 )   (34)%
Provision for income taxes   (17,031 )     (28,951 )     (11,920 )   (41)%
Net earnings $ 67,784     $ 99,297     $ (31,513 )   (32)%
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or
shares		   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 1.05     $ 1.40     $ (0.35 )   (25)%
  Weighted average shares outstanding   64,698       70,680       (5,982 )   (8)%
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 1.04     $ 1.39     $ (0.35 )   (25)%
  Weighted average shares outstanding   65,127       71,188       (6,061 )   (9)%


                 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026
   2025
   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 3,658,085     $ 4,357,148     $ (699,063 )   (16)%
  Land closing revenue   28,162       39,766       (11,604 )   (29)%
  Total closing revenue   3,686,247       4,396,914       (710,667 )   (16)%
  Cost of home closings   (3,008,068 )     (3,453,213 )     (445,145 )   (13)%
  Cost of land closings   (27,783 )     (37,128 )     (9,345 )   (25)%
  Total cost of closings   (3,035,851 )     (3,490,341 )     (454,490 )   (13)%
  Home closing gross profit   650,017       903,935       (253,918 )   (28)%
  Land closing gross profit   379       2,638       (2,259 )   (86)%
  Total closing gross profit   650,396       906,573       (256,177 )   (28)%
Financial Services:              
  Revenue   21,566       24,967       (3,401 )   (14)%
  Expense   (11,746 )     (13,159 )     (1,413 )   (11)%
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   3,759       1,846       1,913     104%
  Financial services profit   13,579       13,654       (75 )   (1)%
Commissions and other sales costs           (253,718 )             (303,272 )             (49,554 )           (16)%
General and administrative expenses           (148,952 )             (163,967 )             (15,015 )           (9)%
Interest expense           (4,126 )             —               4,126     N/A
Other income, net           20,724               28,479               (7,755 )           (27)%
Earnings before income taxes           277,903               481,467               (203,564 )           (42)%
Provision for income taxes           (64,180 )             (112,485 )             (48,305 )           (43)%
Net earnings $ 213,723     $ 368,982     $ (155,259 )           (42)%
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or
shares		   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 3.24     $ 5.17     $ (1.93 )   (37)%
  Weighted average shares outstanding   65,941       71,346       (5,405 )   (8)%
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 3.22     $ 5.13     $ (1.91 )   (37)%
  Weighted average shares outstanding   66,312       71,879       (5,567 )   (8)%


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

    September 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 677,498   $ 775,157
Other receivables     345,535     306,956
Real estate (1)     6,014,511     5,987,120
Deposits on real estate under option or contract     170,777     174,170
Investments in unconsolidated entities     64,225     57,268
Property and equipment, net     45,057     46,647
Deferred tax asset, net     44,427     53,293
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill     227,614     221,676
Total assets   $ 7,589,644   $ 7,622,287
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 209,249   $ 200,679
Accrued and other liabilities     476,658     387,698
Home sale deposits     7,627     9,213
Loans payable and other borrowings     42,351     24,328
Senior and convertible senior notes, net     1,809,401     1,804,726
Total liabilities     2,545,286     2,426,644
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock        
Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 64,423,225 and 68,168,923 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     644     682
Additional paid-in capital        
Retained earnings     5,043,714     5,194,961
Total stockholders' equity     5,044,358     5,195,643
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 7,589,644   $ 7,622,287

(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: 		       
Homes completed and under construction   $ 2,045,060   $ 2,069,548
Finished home sites and home sites under development     3,842,767     3,917,572
Consolidated real estate not owned     126,684    
Total real estate   $ 6,014,511   $ 5,987,120

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026
 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings   $ 213,723     $ 368,982  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     16,973       18,603  
Real estate and land impairments     12,648       9,292  
Write-off of terminated land deals     1,006       11,437  
Stock-based compensation     16,788       14,780  
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities     (2,941 )     (3,133 )
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities     3,325       3,732  
Other     8,972       7,415  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Decrease/(increase) in real estate     58,676       (413,224 )
Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract     (1,431 )     (9,010 )
Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets     (42,770 )     (77,840 )
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities     (23,860 )     (45,326 )
Decrease in home sale deposits             (1,586 )             (11,093 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities     259,523       (125,385 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investments in unconsolidated entities     (21,270 )     (21,080 )
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities     350        
Purchases of property and equipment     (13,917 )     (20,145 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     234       184  
Maturities/sales of investments and securities           1,750  
Payments to purchase investments and securities           (1,750 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (34,603 )     (41,041 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings     (3,302 )     (11,522 )
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes           497,195  
Payment of debt issuance costs           (5,106 )
Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated real estate not owned     59,947        
Dividends paid     (94,224 )     (91,759 )
Repurchase of shares     (285,000 )     (145,000 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities     (322,579 )     243,808  
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents     (97,659 )     77,382  
Beginning cash and cash equivalents     775,157       651,555  
Ending cash and cash equivalents   $ 677,498     $ 728,937  
                 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

  • West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah
  • Central: Tennessee and Texas
  • East: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina
    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2026   2025
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
West Region   710   $ 341,836   883   $ 420,658
Central Region   1,170     383,964   1,260     443,086
East Region   1,307     436,552   1,542     535,591
Total   3,187   $ 1,162,352   3,685   $ 1,399,335
Homes Ordered:                
West Region   706   $ 352,026   867   $ 426,509
Central Region   1,132     396,999   1,289     468,690
East Region   1,245     430,241   1,480     519,890
Total   3,083   $ 1,179,266   3,636   $ 1,415,089


    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026   2025
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
West Region   2,221   $ 1,078,774   3,046   $ 1,449,499
Central Region   3,586     1,206,990   3,821     1,336,048
East Region   4,072     1,372,321   4,404     1,571,601
Total   9,879   $ 3,658,085   11,271   $ 4,357,148
Homes Ordered:                
West Region   2,366   $ 1,187,516   2,961   $ 1,450,859
Central Region   3,707     1,294,180   3,952     1,433,125
East Region   4,249     1,474,348   4,513     1,636,720
Total   10,322   $ 3,956,044   11,426   $ 4,520,704


    At September 30,
    2026   2025
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Order Backlog:                
West Region   330   $ 170,668   350   $ 176,493
Central Region   578     217,191   612     232,018
East Region   703     249,308   737     261,496
Total   1,611   $ 637,167   1,699   $ 670,007


  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025
  Ending   Average   Ending   Average   Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities                               
West Region 92   90.5   85   85.0   92   88.2   85   86.7
Central Region 104   101.5   97   91.0   104   105.6   97   88.6
East Region 152   152.0   152   147.0   152   149.2   152   132.2
Total 348   344.0   334   323.0   348   343.0   334   307.5


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplement and Non-GAAP information
(Unaudited)

Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2026
   2025
 2026
   2025
Depreciation and amortization $ 5,522     $ 5,991     $ 16,973     $ 18,603  
               
Summary of Capitalized Interest:              
Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 86,737     $ 63,814     $ 77,064     $ 53,678  
Interest incurred   20,218       20,050       60,337       54,759  
Interest expensed   (1,352 )           (4,126 )      
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings   (13,434 )     (12,663 )     (41,106 )     (37,236 )
Capitalized interest, end of period $ 92,169     $ 71,201     $ 92,169     $ 71,201  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):

This press release includes comments and discussion about our operating results that reflect certain adjustments, including to home closing gross profit, home closing gross margin, earnings before income taxes, net earnings, diluted earnings per common share, and debt-to-capital ratios. These are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing our company with other companies in the homebuilding and other industries to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

Home Closing Gross Profit and Home Closing Gross Margin
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026
   2025
   2026
   2025
Home closing gross profit   $ 202,606     $ 266,957     $ 650,017     $ 903,935  
Home closing gross margin     17.4 %     19.1 %     17.8 %     20.7 %
                 
Add: Real estate-related impairments     6,639       8,693       12,648       8,693  
Add: Write-off of terminated land deals     (643 )     5,799       1,006       11,437  
Adjusted home closing gross profit   $ 208,602     $ 281,449     $ 663,671     $ 924,065  
Adjusted home closing gross margin     17.9 %     20.1 %     18.1 %     21.2 %


Earnings before income taxes, Net earnings and Diluted earnings per common share
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026
   2025
   2026
   2025
Earnings before income taxes   $ 84,815     $ 128,248     $ 277,903     $ 481,467  
                 
Add: Real estate-related impairments     6,845       8,693       12,884       8,693  
Add: Write-off of terminated land deals     (643 )     5,799       1,006       11,437  
Adjusted earnings before income taxes   $ 91,017     $ 142,740     $ 291,793     $ 501,597  
Incremental tax rate     24.1 %     22.6 %     24.5 %     23.4 %
Adjusted provision for income tax     (18,526 )     (32,259 )     (67,583 )     (117,374 )
Adjusted net earnings     72,491       110,481       224,210       384,223  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.04     $ 1.39     $ 3.22     $ 5.13  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.11     $ 1.55     $ 3.38     $ 5.35  


Debt-to-Capital Ratios
  September 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
Senior and convertible senior notes, net and loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,851,752     $ 1,829,054  
Stockholders' equity   5,044,358       5,195,643  
Total capital $ 6,896,110     $ 7,024,697  
Debt-to-capital   26.9 %     26.0 %
       
Senior and convertible senior notes, net and loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,851,752     $ 1,829,054  
Less: cash and cash equivalents   (677,498 )     (775,157 )
Net debt $ 1,174,254     $ 1,053,897  
Stockholders' equity   5,044,358       5,195,643  
Total net capital $ 6,218,612     $ 6,249,540  
Net debt-to-capital   18.9 %     16.9 %

About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 220,000 homes in its 41-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and the strength of our balance sheet.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; legislation related to tariffs; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; sustainability matters and disclosures; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our subsequent Form 10-Qs under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

     
  Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
    (480) 515-8979 (office)
    investors@meritagehomes.com 



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