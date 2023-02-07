Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

February 8, 2023, Schedule: (Eastern Time)

8:30
Virtual Lobby opens
9:00
Introduction

9:05 - 9:35
Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU)
Carol Craig, Founder, CEO

9:40 - 10:10
Futuris (OTC Pink: FTRS)
Suresh Venkat, Board of Directors & Allan Hartley, Board Advisor

10:50 - 11:20
Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA)
Dr. Laura Niklason, Founder, CEO & Dale Sander, CFO

11:25 - 11:55
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR)
Dan Brdar, President, CEO & Tim Burns, CFO

12:00 - 12:30
Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)
Marc Bell, CEO & Gary Hobrt, CFO

12:35 – 1:05
Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII)
Mark Davidson, CEO

1:10 – 1:40
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: BKUCF) (TSXV: BSK)
Nikolaos Cacos, President / CEO & Guillermo Pensado, Vice President Exploration & Development

1:45 – 2:15
Mammoth Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: MMMRF) (TSXV: MTH)
Thomas Atkins, President / CEO

2:20 – 2:50
Regen BioPharma, Inc., (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP)
David Koos, President / CEO & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:55 – 3:05
Cyngn, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN)
Mr. Lior Tal Chairman, CEO & Don Alvarez, CFO

3:10 - 3:20
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (OTCQB: PNXLF) (TSXV: LIT)
Nikolaos Cacos, M.I.M., President / CEO / Director, & Miles Rideout Vice President Exploration

3:25 – 3:35
Winning Brands (OTC Pink: WNBD)
Eric Lehner, CEO Winning Brands, Vincent J. Vincent, CEO of GestureTek & Erol Vekil, President of GestureTek

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 21, 2022 and increased on December 1, 2022 consisting of 1,381,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $138,100 . In total the Company issued 18,161,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,816,100 .

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching a comprehensive field exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro sector to refine drilling targets, and has advanced the Ivana East target to the drill-testing stage. The Ivana East target is 10km east of the Ivana deposit while Cateo Cuatro is located 32km to the southwest.  These important targets have been prioritized by the Company as part of its strategy aimed at defining additional uranium deposits within the 145km long and wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP").

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the third and last tranche of the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on April 5, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . This tranche of drilling returned 2,042 samples from 209 holes averaging 9.3m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *). These results will be included in a future mineral resource estimate update for the Ivana deposit.

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on mobilization for the East Preston winter program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

• Road Completed, Camp Build Nearing Completion

• Drill & Crew Mobilization Underway

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted conditional acceptance for the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") previously entered with with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), an arms-length party, pursuant to which the Tisdale has been granted the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property (the "Property"). The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,770 hectares, located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project (the "Project") strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning a minimum of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The geologists and drilling crews are working out of an exploration camp on the Project located on the highway and within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit located on the adjacent Wheeler River Project.

