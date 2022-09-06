Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, and Dr. Dean Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. EDT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Two Webcasts of Pfizer Discussions at Healthcare Conferences

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to two upcoming webcasts of Pfizer discussions at healthcare conferences:

  • Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer, President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, at Citi's 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT; and
  • David Denton, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EDT.

To view and listen to the webcasts, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcasts will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Omicron BA.1-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in European Union

  • CHMP recommendation based on safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity data from a Phase 2/3 trial of the Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine
  • The Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine combines 15-µg of mRNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type spike protein which is in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine with 15-µg of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1 variant
  • Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine is available to ship immediately to support the start of European vaccination campaigns within the coming days

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a 30-µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.1 Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY ® Original/Omicron BA.1 15/15 µg) has been recommended for conditional marketing authorization (cMA) by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals 12 years and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.

Pfizer and BioNTech Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Ages 12 Years and Older

  • Authorization based on clinical, pre-clinical and manufacturing data for Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccines
  • Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 Bivalent Vaccine combines 15- µ g of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike protein found in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and 15- µ g of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
  • Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccine available to ship immediately

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of a 30-µg booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original [15 µg] and Omicron BA.4/BA.5 [15 µg]) for individuals ages 12 years and older. An application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is planned for submission to FDA in early October. The companies are working with the FDA to prepare an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Merck Reports Strong Progress in ESG Focus Areas

  • Merck Committed 91.5 Million Doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine for Use in Gavi-Supported Countries
  • Developed and Executed Ground-Breaking Access Strategy to Accelerate the Timely Distribution of the Company's Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic to Governments Globally
  • In 2021, >99% Pay Equity Achieved in the U.S. for Female and Male Employees, as well as for Non-White and White Employees in Equivalent Positions
  • On Track to Achieve Carbon Neutrality Across Company Operations by 2025 (Scope 1 & 2 emissions)
  • Issued Inaugural $1 Billion Sustainability Bond

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today issued its 2021/2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Progress Report. The report highlights the company's performance and progress in its four ESG focus areas: Access to Health, Employees, Environmental Sustainability and Ethics & Values.

"For more than 130 years, our global team has pursued ESG excellence. Today, our ESG approach helps propel and enable our business strategy in ways that make us a better company — and a better corporate citizen. To that end, ESG underpins our Corporate Strategic Framework and every decision we make," said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. "We recognize that ESG is not a destination, but instead a journey. We're excited and energized about the road ahead as we continue to operate on behalf of society, shareholders and all our stakeholders to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for people and communities everywhere."

Merck to Present New Data at ESMO 2022 Congress From Its Broad Oncology Portfolio and Promising Pipeline, Demonstrating Commitment to Improving Long-Term Survival in Multiple Types of Cancer

Longer-term survival results underscoring role of KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in multiple cancer types, including advanced nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (KEYNOTE-189)

Seven-year survival from SOLO-1 and final overall survival (OS) results from PAOLA-1 highlight role of LYNPARZA ® (olaparib) in first-line maintenance of advanced ovarian cancer

 Pfizer and BioNTech Complete Submission to European Medicines Agency for Omicron BA.4/BA.5 Adapted Bivalent Vaccine

  • Submission follows application for Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine submitted in July
  • If authorized, both Omicron BA.1-adapted and Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines will be available in the European Union as early as September

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced they have completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older. This application for a variation of the conditional marketing authorization (cMA) follows guidance from the EMA and International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) to work towards introducing Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccines.

