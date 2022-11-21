Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president and head of Global Clinical Development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to watch a live video webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Merck to Acquire Imago BioSciences, Inc.

Acquisition expands Merck's growing hematology portfolio

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago") (Nasdaq: IMGO) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Imago for $36.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $1.35 billion.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Albert Labs signs Letter of Intent with iNGEN? CRO for First In-Human Clinical Studies

Albert Labs signs Letter of Intent with iNGEN? CRO for First In-Human Clinical Studies

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on gaining regulatory approval for novel medicines to treat various mental health conditions, signs a Letter of Intent (LOI) with full-service Contract-Research Organisation (CRO), iNGENū, to carry out the Company's first in-human study of its primary drug target, KRN-101.

Albert Labs Inc. logo (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

This randomised, double-blind study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of KRN-101 in study participants and determine its full pharmacokinetic characterization. As a unique, natural medicine containing a range of bioactives, KRN-101 is required to have its own pharmacokinetic profile despite an extensive background of safety data to support psilocybin-based medicines. Profiling KRN-101 through this study will allow the Company to reap the long-term potential of having a differentiated product through extensive opportunities for intellectual property protection.

This study will take place in Melbourne, Australia , and including the collection of all clinical outputs, will be carried out over 8 weeks with an expected completion in Q3 2023. Upon completion, KRN-101 will be available for use in late-stage clinical trials, allowing the Company to proceed with its Real World Evidence trial in the United Kingdom , which will establish the efficacy of the treatment for cancer-related distress. This first in-human study also allows the Company to collect valuable data which will enable a future Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to be filed with the FDA, thus taking KRN-101 to the largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

The Company will also benefit from the Australian Federal Government's Research & Development incentive programme which will provide cash rebates for 43.5% of all eligible costs relating to the study.

The study will be carried out by iNGENū, a full-service CRO specialising in clinical trials for psychoactive pharmaceuticals, who work with a network of specialist consultants and research facilities across the South-East Pacific region to facilitate high quality and cost-effective research.

Dr. Sud Agarwal , CEO of iNGENū: "It's a privilege to have been selected as the CRO by Albert Labs' team of highly credentialed research experts to take the KRN-101 investigational product into first-in-human studies in Australia ."

"This study will be conducted by iNGENū CRO at a globally renowned research unit in Melbourne , and will yield critical data to help characterise the pharmacokinetics of KRN-101 and establish a recommended late-stage dose for future clinical trials."

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "We have carefully considered a range of partners for our first in-human study and are delighted to come to this agreement with iNGENū. We have been impressed by their capabilities and see a strong alignment with our core values as a company. We also greatly appreciate the assistance of the Australian Government for carrying out this research.  Through this partnership we will provide the highest standard of clinical due diligence, and risk mitigation for planned late-stage trials in the UK through expansion into the United States . We feel that this is a significant step forward in value creation for our shareholders."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focused on gaining regulatory approval for novel medicines for the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognized clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c3259.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LYNPARZA® in Combination With Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone Receives Positive Opinion From EU CHMP as Treatment for Certain Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

First PARP inhibitor to demonstrate clinical benefit in radiographic progression-free survival in combination with a new hormonal agent with or without homologous recombination repair gene mutations

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies (Updated 2022)

How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies (Updated 2022)

Pharmaceutical companies are key to the life science sector, advancing new cures and improving treatments for patients.

However, diseases aren't easily targeted; there's no specific cure for all types of cancer, or a direct method for stopping all the infectious disease variants that affect humanity. For that reason, companies in the pharmaceutical industry try to expand potential treatments and seek new ways to work with medicine that already exists. As an example, a pharmaceutical company might develop drugs for multiple indications or could look at addressing broader categories, such as pain.

The US is the world's leader in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). According to Catalyst Pharma, since 1980, R&D efforts in the country have grown significantly, rising from US$2 billion to a record high of US$102.3 billion in 2021.

Reductions in Certain Types of HPV-Related Cervical and Non-Cervical Diseases in Women and Men Observed with Real-World Use of Merck's GARDASIL® in Systematic Literature Review of 138 Studies

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that an updated systematic literature review examining the global impact and effectiveness of HPV vaccination using GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant] was published online in the journal Expert Review of Vaccines. This systematic review observed that use of GARDASIL led to reductions in the rates of high-grade (precancerous) and low-grade cervical lesions, as well as reductions in certain non-cervical HPV-related diseases and HPV infection in women and men. The systematic review included 138 peer-reviewed studies, published between March 1, 2016, and March 31, 2020. It details the impact and effectiveness of GARDASIL through immunization programs in 23 countries, across Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, South America and North America and builds on a prior review of real-world data published in 2016. The previous real-world analysis was based on 58 peer-reviewed studies published between Jan. 1, 2007, and Feb. 29, 2016, across Australia/New Zealand, Europe and North America. Studies examining GARDASIL 9® (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) were not included in this review.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Updated Clinical Data for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent Booster Demonstrating Substantially Higher Immune Response in Adults Compared to the Original COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Bivalent booster elicited approximately 4-fold higher neutralizing antibody titers against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 sublineages compared to the original COVID-19 vaccine in individuals older than 55 years of age
  • One-month after a 30-µg booster dose of the bivalent vaccine, Omicron BA.4/BA.5-neutralizing antibody titers increased 13.2-fold from pre-booster levels in adults older than 55 years of age and 9.5-fold in adults 18 to 55 years of age, compared to a 2.9-fold increase in adults older than 55 years or age who received the original booster vaccine
  • Safety and tolerability profile of bivalent booster remains favorable and similar to the original Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced updated data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial demonstrating a robust neutralizing immune response one-month after a 30-µg booster dose of the companies' Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5)). Immune responses against BA.4/BA.5 sublineages were substantially higher for those who received the bivalent vaccine compared to the companies' original COVID-19 vaccine, with a similar safety and tolerability profile between both vaccines. These results reinforce the previously reported early clinical data measured 7 days after a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine, as well as the pre-clinical data , and suggest that a 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine may induce a higher level of protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages than the original vaccine.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

