Merck Leaders Recognized As Influential Women Executives

WomenInc., a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue about women, recognized three Merck leaders in its just-released list: 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. They are Cristal Downing, EVP and chief communications and public affairs officer, Caroline Litchfield, EVP and chief financial officer, and Jennifer Zachary, EVP and general counsel

"It comes as no surprise to me that we have three of the most influential women executives in corporate America working right here at Merck," said Rob Davis, chief executive officer and president. "This is a testament to the hard work, determination and invaluable wisdom they bring to the table every day. I'm so grateful for all they do, and we're fortunate to have them on our team."

Dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women in the corporate world, WomenInc. selected the honorees based on strict criteria, including prominence in company, prior recognition, respect amongst peers, dedication to diversity and overall career ascension.

A commitment to diversity and inclusion

The diversity of our colleagues enables us to better understand the unique needs of consumers, health care providers and patients we serve. We remain committed to equity across gender, race and ethnicity, and we continue to establish leadership programs to promote equality.

Our company offers a number of initiatives and programs to help us achieve this goal, including the Women's Network, which includes 10,000 members in 72 global chapters empowering women throughout our company, and the Re-invent program to support women who are reentering the workforce, among many others.

Come work with us!

Learn more about Merck's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) approach by visiting merck.com/company-overview/esg.

Merck & Co., Inc., Friday, December 16, 2022

