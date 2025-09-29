Mercado Minerals

Mercado Minerals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Concordia Silver

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (“Mercado” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed and executed a definitive share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), dated September 26, 2025, to acquire (the “Acquisition”) all of the outstanding share capital of Concordia Silver Company S.A. DE C.V. (“Concordia”). The Acquisition includes two silver - gold mineral properties held by Concordia, Copalito and Zamora, located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director of Mercado, commented, “This is an important development for Mercado, as we continue to expand our project portfolio. Our due diligence reviewing the assets in Concordia leaves us to believe we have lots of exploration upside. I look forward to working with our team in Mexico as we advance Copalito and Zamora.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mercado will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Concordia in consideration for a cash payment US$105,000 and the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) to Concordia shareholders (collectively, the “Vendors”). Mercado will issue a further 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on the first anniversary of closing the Acquisition and a further 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on the second anniversary of closing the Acquisition. The Considerations Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale following issuance from which they will be release in four equal tranches every six months over a twenty-four month period.

The Company is at arms-length from Concordia and the Vendors. In connection with closing of the Acquisition, a finders’ fee of 300,000 common shares is due and owing to an arm’s-length party who introduced Concordia. No changes to the board or management of the Company are contemplated in connection with the Acquisition. Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to completion of customary closing deliverables. The Acquisition is not expected to constitute a fundamental change for the Company nor will it result in a change of control of the Company (within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange).

For further information concerning the Acquisition, readers can review the news releases issued by the Company on June 11, 2025, and July 28, 2025.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) is a company involved in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. Mercado has been primarily involved in the exploration and evaluation of the Porter Property, located within the Alberni Mining Divisions of British Columbia.

For further information, contact:
Daniel Rodriguez
CEO & Director
Phone: (604) 353-4080
Email: drodriguez@mercadominerals.com

John Fraser
VP Business Development & Director
Phone: (604) 838-7677
Email: jfraser@mercadominerals.com

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in equity financing markets, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

