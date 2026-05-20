Men in Blazers Media Network and Visa Team Up to Launch Fan-Powered City Guides Celebrating Soccer Culture and Local Small Businesses

Collaboration launches fan-powered City Guides, connecting fans to the local places where soccer culture lives and supporting small businesses during a major moment for the global game.

With millions of travelers set to explore new cities across North America this summer, Men in Blazers Media Network (MiBMN) and Visa today announced a new collaboration designed to celebrate the cities, cultures, and small businesses that give the global game its local heartbeat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520687174/en/

Men in Blazers City Guides, presented by Visa

Men in Blazers City Guides, presented by Visa

As part of this effort, Visa and MiBMN are launching Men in Blazers City Guides, presented by Visa , a fan-powered travel companion for this summer and beyond, fueled by soccer-fan-curated recommendations and video reviews. City Guides were built to offer the authentic, local soccer fan's perspective in helping global traveling supporters discover where to eat, drink, watch, and explore around the 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada, while driving visibility and commerce to local businesses during one of the world's most anticipated sporting moments.

The City Guides bring together Visa's commitment to small businesses and MiBMN's deep connection to soccer fans, using fan insight and storytelling to turn match-day travel into meaningful, locally rooted experiences.

"The game of soccer lives far beyond the stadium," said Roger Bennett, Founder and CEO of Men in Blazers Media Network . "When the whole world arrives on our shores this summer, we want travelers to truly feel and absorb the distinct and beautiful wonder of each city. To do that, we wanted to take on the burden of sourcing the local favorites, so they can focus more on the joys of the experience and less on the planning of it. Working together with Visa allows us to elevate those local institutions and help supporters experience these cities through the lens of the people who know them best."

The inaugural City Guides are designed to help travelers navigate each destination with intention. Powered by more than 25,000 fan recommendations collected through a nationwide survey, the guides spotlight 25+ destinations per city across four categories.

This collaboration builds on Visa & Main , Visa's program dedicated to supporting small businesses at the intersection of commerce and community. Through Visa & Main, Visa works to connect small businesses with customers, tools, and opportunities—making the City Guides a natural extension of that commitment during a global moment when local discovery matters.

"This initiative is about capitalizing on the moment and directing fans toward the small businesses and local institutions that shape the character of each city," said Kyndra Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, North America at Visa . "By working with Men in Blazers and its incredibly passionate fan community—and building on our broader commitment through Visa & Main—we're connecting global fandom with local commerce in ways that meaningfully support small businesses this summer and beyond."

The City Guides serve as the flagship expression of Traveling Support , a new travel-focused storytelling platform designed to help fans experience soccer culture wherever the game is played. Additionally, MiBMN will release a series of short-form videos filmed at fan-recommended locations, featuring Roger Bennett and network talent alongside local creators. The content will appear across Men in Blazers' social channels and extended digital platforms, highlighting the people and places where soccer culture thrives.

Fans can explore the City Guides, presented by Visa by visiting https://www.meninblazers.com/city-guides and start planning their journeys today.

About Men in Blazers Media Network

The Men in Blazers Media Network (MiBMN) is the largest soccer dedicated media company in North America, entertaining the most passionate and expansive fan base on the continent with comprehensive coverage of the global game across the men's and women's landscape. MiBMN has grown over the last decade from a single podcast to 360° coverage, including verticals offering authentic storytelling and analysis specifically tailored to superfans of the women's game through The Women's Game platform (TWG) and the hyper-passionate Hispanic American soccer community through the VAMOS platform. Through trusted partnerships with iconic brands and unparalleled relationships with the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and world football, MiBMN leads the conversation on the global game in North America with meaningful, genuine storytelling. The MiBMN ecosystem produces over a thousand shows a year, with millions of followers and billions of views across platforms. MiBMN has partnered with many of the most recognizable brands in sports including Anheuser Busch InBev, Coca-Cola, New Balance and Verizon amongst others.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contact:
Derek Walls
dewalls@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Visanyse:vfintech investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Announces Commencement of Drilling at the RL Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Commencement of Drilling at the RL Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the RL project (the "RL Project" or the "Project"), located in the eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The... Keep Reading...
QIMC Reports 10.77% Hydrogen Mud-Gas Reading at West-Advocate - Five Stacked %-Level Readings in a 69-Metre Methane-Free Hydrogen-Rich Interval in Hole DDH-26-03, West Advocate, Nova Scotia

QIMC Reports 10.77% Hydrogen Mud-Gas Reading at West-Advocate - Five Stacked %-Level Readings in a 69-Metre Methane-Free Hydrogen-Rich Interval in Hole DDH-26-03, West Advocate, Nova Scotia

102 IsoJar mud samples return peak 10.77% H₂ at 848 m, five readings ≥5% H₂ in the 779-848 m interval, three readings ≥7% in a 33-metre sub-interval (815-848 m); methane and CO2 at or below detection Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the... Keep Reading...
CoTec Announces Updated Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Announces Updated Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2026 PEA") for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada ("Lac... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update and Operational Update

Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update and Operational Update

Key Highlights: Allied is fully funded for the next 12 months with over $45 million in cash liquidity. The Company secured a transformational U.S.$40 million financing and tungsten off-take agreement with U.S.$1,000/mtu floor price. First tungsten concentrate production targeted for Q4 2026,... Keep Reading...
Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Summit Royalties (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF) holds a growing portfolio of 47 royalty interests tied to gold and silver mines across multiple jurisdictions. With projects in production, development, and expansion, the company provides investors exposure to mining revenue without the operating costs of... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Resources Announces Private Equity Placement of A$1.5m

Freegold Drills 19.2 g/t Au over 24.7m and 33.7 g/t Au over 19.5m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Engineering and CAPEX Development of a Primary Silica Sand Processing Plant

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 65 Kilometres-Squared, Commences Summer Exploration Program, and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Related News

copper investing

Copper and Critical Metals: The West's Newest Frontline

rare earth investing

EU Prepares Rare Earth Stockpiles as China Tightens Grip on Strategic Minerals

Sarama Resources Announces Private Equity Placement of A$1.5m

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 19.2 g/t Au over 24.7m and 33.7 g/t Au over 19.5m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Engineering and CAPEX Development of a Primary Silica Sand Processing Plant

base metals investing

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 65 Kilometres-Squared, Commences Summer Exploration Program, and Confirms DTC Eligibility

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Mobilization Date and Exploration Program Update at Golden Girl Property, Golden Triangle B.C.