ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Platinum Investing News

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 44,732,802 (53%) 39,728,426 (47%)
Larry Goldberg 63,340,252 (75%) 21,120,976 (25%)
Arni Johannson 59,867,058 (71%) 24,594,170 (29%)
Douglas Reeson 78,798,778 (93%) 5,662,450 (7%)
Stewart Taylor 78,815,278 (93%) 5,645,950 (7%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company's profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT Mega Uranium Ltd.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company's website at www.megauranium.com .

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.
Richard Patricio
Chief Executive Officer and President
T: (416) 643-7630
info@megauranium.com

www.megauranium.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mega Uranium Ltd.MGA:CATSX:MGAPlatinum Investing
MGA:CA
The Conversation (0)

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Snowline Gold Completes C$19.2 Million Financing and Strategic Investment by B2Gold

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Thesis Intact, Don't Allow Price to Set Narrative

Base Metals Investing

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

Precious Metals Investing

Leocor Gold Announces RAB Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

×