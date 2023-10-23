Medtronic receives FDA approval for extravascular defibrillator to treat abnormal heart rhythms, sudden cardiac arrest

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

Why Nevada Could be the Next Lithium Frontier

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Medtronic receives FDA approval for extravascular defibrillator to treat abnormal heart rhythms, sudden cardiac arrest

First-of-its-kind Aurora EV-ICD™ system offers single device, single procedure with lead placed outside of heart and veins

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Aurora EV-ICD™ MRI SureScan™ (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV™ MRI SureScan™ defibrillation lead to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The Aurora EV-ICD system is the first-of-its-kind to provide the life-saving benefits of traditional, transvenous ICDs with a lead (thin wire) placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins. The Aurora EV-ICD delivers lifesaving defibrillation, anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP), and back-up (pause-prevention) pacing therapies via a device similar in size, shape, and longevity to traditional, transvenous ICDs.

FDA approval of the Medtronic Aurora EV-ICD system includes the system's proprietary procedure implant tools, and was supported by global pivotal trial results showing the system's safety and effectiveness, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine . In the coming weeks, the Aurora EV-ICD system will be commercially available on a limited basis in the United States .

"The Aurora EV-ICD system is a tremendous step forward in implantable defibrillator technology," said Bradley P. Knight , M.D., medical director of Electrophysiology at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and a co-author of the study. "Placing the leads outside of the heart, rather than inside the heart and veins, reduces the risk of long-term complications, ultimately allowing us to further evolve safe and effective ICD technology."

In the pivotal study, the device's effectiveness in delivering defibrillation therapy at implant was 98.7%, and there we no major intraprocedural complications, nor any unique complications observed related to the EV ICD procedure or system compared to transvenous and subcutaneous ICDs.[1] Additionally, 33 defibrillation shocks were avoided 1 by having ATP – which paces the heart to interrupt and terminate a dangerous rhythm – programmed "on." And at six months, 92.6% of patients (Kaplan-Meier estimate) were free from major system and/or procedure-related major complications such as hospitalization, system revision, or death. 1

ICDs are highly effective in providing life-saving therapy for patients at risk of SCA, an electrical problem with the heart due to a dangerously fast heart rate (ventricular tachycardia) or irregular rhythm (ventricular fibrillation). If not treated immediately, SCA is often fatal (termed sudden cardiac death). Traditional ICDs typically are implanted below the collarbone, with the lead(s) threaded through the veins and into the heart.

"This FDA approval paves the way for patients to have a better overall experience with ICD therapy," said Alan Cheng, M.D., chief medical officer of the Cardiac Rhythm Management business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "ICDs remain the gold standard for prevention of sudden cardiac death, and while the subcutaneous ICD avoids certain complications associated with transvenous defibrillators, it has limitations that may affect a patient's comfort and quality-of-life. With the Aurora EV-ICD system, patients can benefit from the only ICD placed outside the vascular space that provides ATP and back-up pacing, in a device that is nearly half the size and with 60% greater projected battery longevity compared to the competitor's subcutaneous ICD."

The Aurora EV-ICD system is similar in size, shape, and longevity to traditional, transvenous ICDs. Unlike traditional ICDs, the Aurora EV-ICD system is implanted below the left armpit (in the left mid-axillary region) and the lead is placed under the breastbone (sternum) using a minimally invasive approach. The Epsila EV defibrillation lead is placed outside of the heart and veins, helping to avoid certain complications associated with transvenous leads, such as vascular injury and vessel occlusion (narrowing, blockage or compression of a vein).

The Aurora EV-ICD system includes features available in Medtronic transvenous ICDs, and offers additional advantages that are not available with the subcutaneous ICD including:

  • Anti-tachycardia Pacing (ATP), to terminate ventricular arrhythmias (rapid and/or chaotic activity of the heart that can lead to SCA) using low-energy pacing pulses, potentially avoiding a defibrillation shock.
  • Pause Prevention Pacing, to provide back-up pacing for brief, intermittent, heartbeat pauses.
  • 40 Joule Defibrillation Energy, to deliver life-saving shocks in a device the size of transvenous ICDs (33 cc)
  • Medtronic exclusive PhysioCurve™ design, to increase patient comfort and implant acceptance.
  • 11.7-year projected longevity, to reduce device replacement procedures during a patient's lifetime.

Patients who receive the commercially available Aurora device also will benefit from the addition of Smart Sense, a proprietary algorithm designed to reduce the potential for inappropriate shocks.

Medtronic will obtain real-world performance and safety data on the Aurora system in the Enlighten global post-approval registry, a prospective, non-randomized, observational, multicenter study, expected to last five years and enroll approximately 1,000 patients. First implants in Enlighten and first commercial implants worldwide were recently conducted by Lucas V.A. Boersma , M.D., Ph.D., cardiologist at St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands , and a limited launch is underway in select European countries.

The Aurora EV-ICD system is indicated for patients who are at risk of life-threatening arrhythmias, and who have not had a prior sternotomy and do not need chronic bradycardia (abnormally slow heartbeat) pacing.

About the EV ICD Pivotal Study

The EV ICD Pivotal study is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm, non-randomized, pre-market clinical study that assessed the safety and effectiveness of the Medtronic EV ICD system for patients at risk of sudden cardiac death. It enrolled 356 patients at 46 sites in 17 countries in North America , Europe , the Middle East , Asia , Australia and New Zealand , and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine . Safety and effectiveness results were sustained out to 18 months. 2

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

Contacts:


Tracy McNulty

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-2492

+1-763-505-4626

______________________________________________

1 Friedman P, Murgatroyd F, Boersma LVA, et al. Efficacy and Safety of an Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator. N Engl J Med 2022; 387:1292-1302.
2 Friedman P, Murgatroyd F, Boersma LVA, et al. Chronic Safety and Performance of the Extravascular ICD: Results from the Global EV ICD Pivotal Study. Heart Rhythm Society late breaking clinical trials, May 20, 2023 .

Medtronic Aurora EV-ICD™ system

Medtronic Aurora EV-ICD™ system

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-receives-fda-approval-for-extravascular-defibrillator-to-treat-abnormal-heart-rhythms-sudden-cardiac-arrest-301963889.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves Cabtreo Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris in Patients Twelve Years of Age and Older

First and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) (TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application for CABTREOTM (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%0.15%3.1%, indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients twelve years of age and older. CABTREO is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne. CABTREO is expected to be available to patients in Q1 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

This is the 7th year in a row that Medtronic has been named to the list, jumping to #17 in 2023.

3BL has named Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Earns Four 5-Star Ratings From the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars

For the second year in a row, Medtronic recently earned four 5-star ratings from the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) as part of its annual 2023 Corporate Inclusion Index (CII). Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars of employment, governance, philanthropy, and procurement this year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Olink, a Leader in Next-Generation Proteomics

Enhances Thermo Fisher's Capabilities in the High-Growth Proteomics Market with the Addition of Highly Differentiated Solutions

Complements Existing Life Sciences and Mass Spectrometry Offerings, Accelerating Protein Biomarker Discovery and Providing Strong Synergy Opportunities

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Analysis Indicates That a Majority of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Patients May Face Delays in Treatment Initiation and Gaps During Treatment for Access to Treatment Indicated to Reduce Risk for OHE Recurrence

Hurdles Led to Almost All Patients Having At Least One Day Delay to Receive Treatment with Xifaxan®

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from a retrospective database analysis of adjudicated claims data that examined the impact of access barriers for commercially-insured adults prescribed Xifaxan® (rifaximin) for reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adults. Results suggest potentially critical treatment gaps due to access barriers, which may result in increased rates of OHE-related hospitalizations. Findings from the analysis, "Assessment of Access Barriers to Rifaximin Among Patients with Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Using Adjudicated Claims Data," were presented today at the AMCP Nexus 2023 meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces CMED Price Approval of Minjuvi® in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., has received pricing approval for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) from the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber ("CMED"). As a result, Knight expects to launch Minjuvi® in Brazil in the second quarter of 2024.

In July 2023, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) granted Market Authorization under their rare disease designation according to Resolution RDC 205/2017 for Minjuvi® in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Beyond Lithium Launches Stripping and Drilling Program at Ear Falls Project

Freegold Intersects 1.05g/t Au over 164.3m including 1.48 g/t over 45.7m at Golden Summit

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Launches Stripping and Drilling Program at Ear Falls Project

Gold Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.05g/t Au over 164.3m including 1.48 g/t over 45.7m at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Copper Investing

Forum Intersects 1.01% U3o8 over 6.2 Metres at Tatiggaq West Including 4.36% U3o8 over 1.3 Metres, Thelon Basin

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces First Bulk Shipment of SuperFlake and Full Operation of its Solar Hybrid Plant at Molo Graphite Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Corp Confirms Extension of Option to Purchase Maverick Springs Project

×