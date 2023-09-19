Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic LABS Unveils Commitment To Scale Tech-Enabled Healthcare at Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

The commitment will form a consortium that brings together cross-sector partners to scale community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world.

At Medtronic LABS, we're working every day to cultivate a bolder, more equitable, and outcomes-focused global health system for the future. This week, we announced a Commitment to Action to scale tech-enabled healthcare at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 meeting

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges by making a CGI Commitment to Action. Our commitment will form a consortium that brings together cross-sector partners to scale community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world.

Partnerships with health systems, governments, innovators, and donors are part of our DNA - and the key to driving sustainable system-level transformation. This unique multi-sector consortium will expand on this model.

The commitment expands on our track record of cutting-edge innovation in digital health and provides a unique opportunity to leverage the power of cross sector collaboration to accelerate scale.

By integrating partnerships with health systems strengthening and digital technology, we have screened over 1 million people, enrolled nearly 200,000 in data-driven care, and improved clinical outcomes for almost 100,000 patients.

We recently announced that our digital health platform SPICE is now one of the first open-source digital platforms designed to support a new era of data driven community healthcare delivery.

"Our goal is to drive measurable health outcomes, and technology designed with patients and communities at the center can transform community health," said Chief Strategy and Product Officer, Anne Stake.

Forming a consortium is more important than ever as access to quality healthcare for underserved populations in low- and middle-income countries remains a challenge.

"Transformative change doesn't happen in a vacuum," said President of Medtronic LABS, Ruchika Singhal. "That's why we are excited to welcome new partners into the consortium."

Click here to find out how you can be a part of global healthcare transformation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785604/medtronic-labs-unveils-commitment-to-scale-tech-enabled-healthcare-at-clinton-global-initiative-2023-meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Granted FDA Approval of IDE to Initiate BACKBEAT Pivotal Study of BackBeat CNT for the Treatment of Hypertension in Pacemaker Patients

  • Hypertension is the most common comorbidity in the pacemaker population, affecting over 70% of patients or approximately 750,000 people annually worldwide
  • Medtronic plc and Orchestra BioMed have an exclusive strategic collaboration for global development and commercialization of BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy™ (CNT), now also known as Atrioventricular Interval Modulation ("AVIM") therapy, for hypertensive pacemaker patients
  • BACKBEAT global pivotal study is expected to start before the end of 2023
  • IDE supported by data from the MODERATO II randomized pilot study that showed AVIM therapy drove significant and sustained reductions in blood pressure in hypertensive pacemaker patients
  • Orchestra BioMed management to host conference call today, September 19, 2023, at 8:30am ET

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted approval of an investigational device exemption ("IDE") to initiate the global pivotal BACKBEAT ( B radyc A rdia pa C ema K er with atrioventricular interval modulation for B lood pr E ssure tre A tmen T ) study evaluating the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™) for treating hypertensive patients who are indicated for a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces CFO Transition Plan

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) ("BHC" or the "Company") today announced that Tom Vadaketh, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his role to pursue another opportunity, and will be leaving the Company effective October 13, 2023. The Company thanks Mr. Vadaketh for his significant contributions and leadership during a period of transition at the Company

A formal search process to identify Mr. Vadaketh's permanent replacement has been initiated.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BHC INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Bausch Health Companies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) securities between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, all dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 25, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Bausch Health class action lawsuit. Captioned Kelk v. Bausch Health Companies Inc. No. 23-cv-03996 (D.N.J.), the Bausch Health class action lawsuit charges Bausch Health as well as certain of its top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Bausch Health class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Final Deadline Approaching for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Investors: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Bausch Health Companies Inc. Investors of September 25, 2023 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch") ( NYSE: BHC ). The action charges Bausch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Bausch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Bausch's investors have suffered significant losses.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BAUSCH LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/bausch-health-companies-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bhc&mktm=r

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Bausch Health Treatment PrUCERIS Aerosol Foam Now Available Across Canada to Treat Mild to Moderate Distal Ulcerative Colitis in Adults

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is pleased to announce that following its approval by Health Canada the new treatment PrUCERIS® (budesonide) aerosol foam is now available across Canada to treat mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis in adults

UCERIS is the only glucocorticosteroid rectal foam available in Canada indicated for the induction of remission in adult patients with active mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis extending up to 40 cm from the anal verge.[1] In a study comparing budesonide foam and budesonide enema in patients with active distal ulcerative colitis, most patients (84%) preferred the foam formulation because of its better tolerability and easier application.[2]

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Launch of Proposed Financing for Acquisition of XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb") (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (the "Company") (NYSETSX:BHC), announced today that, in connection with the financing of its pending acquisition (the "Acquisition") of XIIDRA® and certain other ophthalmology assets, Bausch + Lomb Escrow Corp. (the "Escrow Issuer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch + Lomb, launched an offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes") and that Bausch + Lomb is seeking to enter into an incremental term loan facility ("Term Loan Facility"), which will be secured on a pari passu basis with Bausch + Lomb's existing term loan facility and will either be in the form of an incremental amendment to Bausch + Lomb's existing term loan facility or a separate credit agreement. Bausch + Lomb is expected to borrow $500 million of new term B loans (the "New Term B Loans") under the Term Loan Facility upon the closing of the Acquisition

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

