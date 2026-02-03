Medtronic advances its innovation strategy with intent to acquire CathWorks

Medtronic advances its innovation strategy with intent to acquire CathWorks

  • Deal demonstrates Medtronic's commitment to expanding pipeline through strategic investments and targeted acquisitions
  • Exercising option to acquire will bolster Medtronic's interventional cardiology portfolio, expanding its leadership in transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated
  • Medtronic's intent to acquire follows a 2022 strategic partnership agreement with CathWorks

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks, a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery disease (CAD) is diagnosed and treated. The intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the CathWorks FFRangio® System in the U.S., Europe and Japan, where it is commercially available. The acquisition is valued at up to $585 million with potential undisclosed earn-out payments post-acquisition.

"Medtronic is thrilled to move forward with our option to officially acquire CathWorks. Through our co-promotion agreement, we've seen how CathWorks can disrupt the traditional wire-based FFR segment and leverage the power of data and AI to deliver innovative solutions that assist physicians at every step of a patient's journey, from diagnosis to treatment," said Jason Weidman, senior vice president and president of the Coronary & Renal Denervation business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "This acquisition allows Medtronic to transform the cath lab with a technology that provides real-time data, informs individualized treatment approaches, and drives new standards of care." 

Evaluating the physiological significance of coronary artery stenosis is essential to improving patient outcomes. Coronary physiology, most commonly assessed using fractional flow reserve (FFR), helps physicians identify which lesions truly cause ischemia. This enables appropriate revascularization for patients who need it, while avoiding unnecessary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in those who do not. FFR is an important diagnostic tool with strong clinical evidence that demonstrates its improved clinical outcomes and economic benefits.1, 2 Despite its proven benefits, traditional wire-based FFR remains underutilized. This is largely due to its invasive nature, which requires the use of pressure wires, pharmacologic hyperemia, and measurements limited to a single transducer location within the vessel.

Alternatively, using a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computational science, the CathWorks FFRangio System provides a comprehensive physiological assessment of the entire coronary tree directly from routine coronary angiograms (X-rays). Robust clinical evidence has demonstrated excellent diagnostic accuracy and promising clinical outcomes when compared with wire-based FFR.3,4  

"We are thrilled to have CathWorks officially become part of the Medtronic family," said Ramin Mousavi, president and chief executive officer of CathWorks. "Our successful co-promotion over the past three years has unlocked significant opportunities in the coronary physiology market through the expanded utilization of our innovative technology. With Medtronic's vast global footprint, FFRangio will continue to reach even more patients globally. Bringing Medtronic and CathWorks together will create a best-in-class organization focused on driving new standards of care to transform the cath lab."  

This deal is pending clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This phase is expected to be completed by the end of Medtronic's fiscal year 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. At the date of the acquisition closing, CathWorks will then become a part of Medtronic. Medtronic and CathWorks will continue to operate independently until the deal is closed.

Financial Highlights
This acquisition is expected to be immaterial to Medtronic's fiscal year 2027 GAAP and adjusted earnings per share and neutral to accretive thereafter.

About FFRangio
Using a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computational science, the CathWorks FFRangio® System is the only angiography-derived system that delivers FFR values along the entire coronary tree. In addition, it provides intraprocedural optimization tools, including assessment of the physiological impact of lesion treatment and interactive sizing tools to measure lesion dimensions. Together, these capabilities empower physicians with deeper physiological insights to support confident, patient-centered treatment decisions.*

About CathWorks
CathWorks, based in Kfar Saba, Israel, is the leader in coronary digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio® System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFR values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit www.cath.works and follow @CathWorks on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

*The results of CathWorks FFRangio®  are intended to be used by qualified clinicians in conjunction with the patient's clinical history, symptoms, and other diagnostic tests, as well as the clinician's professional evaluation.

1. Bernard De Bruyne, M.D., Ph.D., Nico H.J. Pijls, M.D., Ph.D., Bindu Kalesan, M.P.H., Emanuele Barbato, M.D., Ph.D., Pim A.L. Tonino, M.D., Ph.D., Zsolt Piroth, M.D., Nikola Jagic, M.D., Sven Möbius-Winkler, M.D., Gilles Rioufol, M.D., Ph.D., Nils Witt, M.D., Ph.D., Petr Kala, M.D., Philip MacCarthy, M.D., Thomas Engström, M.D., Keith G. Oldroyd, M.D., Kreton Mavromatis, M.D., Ganesh Manoharan, M.D., Peter Verlee, M.D., Ole Frobert, M.D., Nick Curzen, B.M., Ph.D., Jane B. Johnson, R.N., B.S.N., Peter Jüni, M.D., and William F. Fearon, M.D., for the FAME 2 Trial Investigators. Fractional Flow Reserve–Guided PCI versus Medical Therapy in stable coronary disease. The New England Journal of Medicine 2012; 367:991-1001DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1205361

2. Fearon et al. Economic Evaluation of Fractional Flow Reserve-guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Multivessel Disease. Circulation. 2010;122:2545-2550.

3. Witberg G, De Bruyne B, Fearon WF, Achenbach S, Engstrom T, Matsuo H, et al. Diagnostic performance of angiogram-derived fractional flow reserve: a pooled analysis of 5 prospective cohort studies. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. (2020) 13:488–97. 10.1016/j.jcin.2019.10.045

4. Tanigaki T, et al. Provision Trial. Data presented at PCR 2025; Paris, France

Contacts:
Krystin Hayward
Public Relations
+1-508-261-6512

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
 +1-763-505-2696

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-advances-its-innovation-strategy-with-intent-to-acquire-cathworks-302677648.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

medtronicmdtnyse-mdtmedical-device-investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Female doctor with clipboard talking to smiling female patient at hospital.

Revolutionizing Women's Health: Antifungal Innovation Brings New Investment Opportunities

The intersection of women's health and antifungal innovation represents a pivotal moment in healthcare, offering both transformative medical advancements and compelling investment opportunities. The groundbreaking developments in antifungal treatments specifically targeting women's health issues... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Related News

gold-investing

Gold-Copper Consolidation Continues as Eldorado Moves to Acquire Foran

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Selects RESPEC and Kappes Cassiday to Update Santa Fe Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

base-metals-investing

Share Placement Update