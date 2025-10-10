Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release & Webcast

 Neo Performance Materials Inc. (" Neo " or the " Company ") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) will report its third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025 before the Toronto market opens on Friday, November 14, 2025 .

Teleconference Details

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM ET | 7:00 AM PT

Webcast: LINK

Conference call: 1-416-945-7677 (local) or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free long distance) or by visiting Dial-in Link .

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on this LINK and will be archived on the Company's website for a limited period. A teleconference recording may be accessed by calling 1-289-819-1450 (local) or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free long distance) and entering passcode 65901# until December 14, 2025 .

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada ; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado , United States ; Singapore ; and Beijing, China . Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China , Germany , Canada , Estonia , Thailand and the United Kingdom , as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore .

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/10/c1826.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Neo Performance MaterialsNEO:CATSX:NEOCritical Metals Investing
NEO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Dark, jagged rock formation with shiny, reflective surfaces.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Battery Age Minerals Climbs on Germanium Promise

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Critical minerals and precious metals companies made up our top performers this week, including ones focused on germanium, lithium,... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.Four holders of Warrants exercised 950,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 950,000 common shares of... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Announces Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to raise... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 by issuing up to 16,666,666 common shares of the Company (the... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 385,000 stock options (each an "Option" and collectively, the "Options")... Keep Reading...
Banner saying "BHP Xplor."

BHP's 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) has begun accepting applications for the 2026 edition of its Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program.Now in its fourth edition, Xplor currently holds an alumni network of 21 companies, including the likes of Cobre (ASX:CBE) and Hamelin Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Happy Creek Provides Corporate Update

Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Nasdaq Listing Update

Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Precious Metals Investing

400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt