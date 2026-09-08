Media Advisory and TIFF Photo/B-Roll Opportunity

Advanced Media Preview of Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville
Musical Performance and Film Screening Schedule Released
Cameras Invited to Capture B-roll During TIFF Opening Weekend, Sept 10-13
Rogers returns to Yorkville with The Rogers Red Carpet during TIFF Opening Weekend from September 10 to 13, inviting guests into the action and glam of TIFF through shareable photo moments, interactive games and live musical performances. At dusk, the venue will become an open-air movie theatre showcasing TIFF Short Cuts Films and TIFF People's Choice Award winning films. The event is free and open to the public.
Media are invited to capture b-roll and photography beginning Thursday, September 10 to Sunday, September 13, including during an advance media preview. See full schedule below for live musical performances and film screenings.
When:
During hours of operation:
- Thursday, September 10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Friday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- Saturday, September 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- Sunday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
Special advance media preview: Thursday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET
Where:
- The Rogers Red Carpet on Yorkville Ave between Bellair Street and Hazelton Ave.
- Entrance & Media Check In: Yorkville Ave & Hazelton Ave
RSVP:
The Rogers Red Carpet Musical Performance and Film Screening Schedule:
Thursday, September 10
- 8 p.m. – LeWolf & Friends
- 9:30 p.m. – Kid Koala
Friday, September 11
- 11 a.m. – LeWolf & Friends
- 1 p.m. – The Sidewalk Crusaders
- 3 p.m. – Jeremie Albino
- 5 p.m. – Casa Loma Orchestra
- 7 p.m. – TIFF Short Cuts Film and Q&A: The End, Q&A with director Niki Lindroth von Bahr
- 8 p.m. – TIFF People's Choice Award Screening: La La Land
Saturday, September 12
- 11 a.m. – LeWolf & Friends
- 12:30 p.m. – The 99s
- 2 p.m. – Our Lady Peace: Performance and Q&A on their film Gail
- 5 p.m. – Casa Loma Orchestra with members of the E Street Band
- 7 p.m. – TIFF Short Cuts Film and Q&A: Between Late April & Early May, Q&A with director Sophia Smith
- 8 p.m. – TIFF People's Choice Award Screening: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Sunday, September 13
- 11 a.m. – LeWolf & Friends
- 1 p.m. – Casa Loma Orchestra with members of the E Street Band
- 2:45 p.m. – ICYMI: TIFF Q&A with Cameron Bailey
- 4 p.m. – TIFF People's Choice Award Screening: The Princess Bride