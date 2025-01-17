Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MEC Resources

MEC Resources Limited (ASX: MMR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of MEC Resources Limited (‘MMR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MMR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 21 January 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MEC Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×