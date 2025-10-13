Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at investor.mastercard.com . The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:
Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508
Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735
Conference ID: 6451878

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:
Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030
Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199
Conference ID: 6451878

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com .

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr or Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MastercardMANYSE:MAFintech Investing
MA
The Conversation (0)
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("... Keep Reading...
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS: Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) Total contained metal is exclusively Copper,... Keep Reading...
Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the results of an updated independent Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County,... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will participate in a Fireside Chat at... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project borders... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Cyclic Materials on Turning Scrap into Supply as Rare Earths Demand Soars

Copper Investing

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Rare Earth Investing

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Uranium Investing

Joint Investor Presentation