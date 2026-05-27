Mastercard Granted New York State Department of Financial Services BitLicense

Mastercard Transaction Services (U.S.) LLC (MTS US) has been granted a BitLicense by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
The approval reflects Mastercard's ongoing engagement with regulators and its commitment to meeting the high standards required to operate in a well‑regulated financial environment as payments systems continue to evolve.
New York's BitLicense framework is widely recognized for establishing comprehensive requirements related to consumer protection, cybersecurity, financial integrity and operational resilience. NYDFS has played a leading role in providing regulatory clarity and helping to foster a safe and responsible environment for the development and scaling of digital assets.
"Clear regulatory frameworks play an important role in building trust and confidence as new forms of digital value move from experimentation toward practical application," said Jorn Lambert, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. "This approval underscores our focus on aligning innovation with regulatory expectations of high levels of security, compliance and risk management."
The BitLicense approval aligns with Mastercard's long‑term strategy to responsibly engage with evolving payment and settlement infrastructure supporting digital currencies such as stablecoins and tokenized deposits, while maintaining and building upon the same standards that underpin its global payments network.
As digital and traditional financial systems continue to evolve, Mastercard remains focused on advancing interoperability, reliability and trust across the payments ecosystem — strengthening the infrastructure behind the scenes so global commerce can operate safely at scale.
About Mastercard
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.
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Biz Cozine
Biz.Cozine@mastercard.com
914 414 1876