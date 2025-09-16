Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on November 7, 2025 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 9, 2025.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "expect", "could", "may", "would", "will", "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

Mastercard Investor Relations Contact
Jud Staniar, 914-249-4565
investor.relations@mastercard.com

Mastercard Communications Contact
Seth Eisen, 914-249-3153
Seth.Eisen@mastercard.com

