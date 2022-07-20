Graphite Investing News

Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announced the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 (the " Investment Agreement ") between the Company and Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU).

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, Mason Graphite has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the " OJV Agreement ") with Nouveau Monde. Concurrently with the execution of the OJV Agreement, Mason Graphite and Nouveau Monde have completed the private placement of 5.0 million common shares of the Company (the " Initial Shares ") to Nouveau Monde at a price of $0.50 per Inital Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.5 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Initial Shares to fund agreed expenses on the Lac Guéret property pursuant to the OJV Agreement. The Initial Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

A copy of the OJV Agreement will be made available under Mason Graphite's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation focused on the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret deposit, one of the richest graphite deposits in the world. The Company is also the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc., a Canadian private company focusing on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries and others. For more information: www.masongraphite.com .

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The company is working toward developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. Nouveau Monde is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "NMG" and on the TSX-V under the symbol "NOU".

Additional Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information

Mason Graphite Inc.
Paul Hardy, VP Corporate Development
1-416-844-7365 ext. 3030,
phardy@masongraphite.com


NMG Announces the Successful Initial Closing of the Previously Announced Investment Agreement with Mason Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is pleased to announce the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 (the "Investment Agreement") between NMG and Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF), with a view towards the development and operation of Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret property, based in Québec, Canada (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, NMG has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Option and JV Agreement") with Mason Graphite, pursuant to which the parties will collaborate to advance the Property, with a view to form a joint venture (the "Joint Venture"), and pursuant to which Mason Graphite will grant an option to NMG to acquire a 51% interest in the Property and other related assets (the "Option") to be exercisable by NMG, the whole subject to the conditions set forth in the Option and JV Agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

LeddarTech Appoints David Torralbo, a Seasoned Corporate Lawyer, as Chief Legal Officer

LeddarTech ® a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer on June 20, 2022.

David has over 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, corporate governance, litigation and risk management. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG and TSXV: NOU) and, before that, as Chief Legal Officer of Atrium Innovations from 2011-2019. Before Atrium, David was a partner in the corporate group at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg. Earlier in his career, David was an associate in the London, UK office of Clifford Chance and a member of its debt and capital markets team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Private Investor in Electric Royalties Increases Stake to Over 13%

Private Investor in Electric Royalties Increases Stake to Over 13%

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company above 13

On July 15, 2022, Acquiror purchased 216,000 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of $55,821 CAD, or an average of $0.258 per share). Prior to July 15, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 11,597,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares, representing approximately 13.13% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. After the purchases on July 15, the Acquiror held 11,813,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, or 13.37% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Life Cycle Assessment of NMG's Graphite Advanced Materials Confirm Minimal Environmental Footprint

+ NMG's planned all-electric operations powered by renewable energy combined with clean processing technologies are set to generate advanced materials with an exceptionally low climate change impact, in line with global decarbonization efforts

+ NMG's CSPG is modelled to have an expected Global Warming Potential of 1.23 kg CO 2 equivalent per kg, an impact up to 11 times smaller than that of benchmarked production

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mason Graphite's Shareholders Approve the Proposed JV Transaction and the Proposed Change of Business at the Company's Special Meeting

Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announced that, following the board of directors' recommendation, Mason Graphite's shareholders approved the Proposed JV Transaction (as defined below) with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the Proposed COB (as defined below) at the special meeting of shareholders held today in a hybrid format.

Each of the Proposed JV Transaction and the Proposed COB was approved by 99.0% of Mason Graphite's common shares represented in person (or virtually) or by proxy at the special meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

