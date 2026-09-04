Mason Cisney Alcon Wealth Management Group Joins UBS in Pueblo, CO

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Caitlin Alcon, Calvin Mason, and Craig Cisney will be joining the firm. They will be joining the UBS Mountain West Market, managed by Mitch Markley, and will report to Market Director Justin French.
"Caitlin, Calvin and Craig have earned the trust and respect of clients and community members through years of dedication, professionalism, and service," said Mitch Markley, Mountain West Market Executive at UBS. "We are thrilled to welcome them to UBS and look forward to the impact they will have on our team. Their passion for helping others, both professionally and personally, reflects the culture we strive to foster every day."
Calvin Mason brings nearly 35 years of experience in the brokerage and financial advisory business, offering a full spectrum of investment products and services to clients. A graduate of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Calvin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and Real Estate.
Caitlin Alcon has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, helping high net worth individuals, business owners, families, and non-profits achieve their financial goals. As a financial planning specialist, she focuses on a comprehensive approach to wealth management, ensuring strong communication and mutual understanding throughout the planning process. Outside of work, Caitlin is active in the community and serves on the Board of the Pueblo Latin Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to entering into Financial Services, Craig Cisney spent 17 years as a Broadcast Meteorologist for the Colorado Springs affiliate of NBC. For more than 30 years, he has dedicated thousands of volunteer hours to numerous nonprofit and civic organizations around the globe. Craig received a Bachelor of Science in Television & Film from the University of North Texas.
The team is joined by Team Associates Nancy Wickham and Delaney Delport.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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